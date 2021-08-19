Can You Milk a Potato? No, But Potato Milk Exists Thanks to This Swedish Company

Alternatives to cow’s milk are booming. The latest unusual entrant on the market: potato milk. Developed by a Swedish company, the formula is intriguing. According to its creator, this liquid requires far fewer resources than any other milk drink. Will potato milk become the must-have coffee creamer? Zoom in.

“Oat milk in your mocaccino?" “No, potato milk, please," you’ll reply to the officious waiter the next time you go to your favorite coffee shop. Because yes, the unthinkable has happened. After soy milk, almond milk or even cashew milk, the Swedish company Veg of Lund has invented potato milk. The liquid is marketed under the brand DUG. It is both creamy and respectful of the planet.

DUG has many advantages. According to its CEO Thomas Olander, interviewed by The Guardian, the drink is “very sustainable" because it takes far fewer resources to make a liter of potato milk than any other milk. According to the executive, it even requires half as much land as oat milk and 56 times less land than almond milk to produce. These days, such a difference is far from being negligible.

How do you “milk" a potato?

The formula for this vegetarian liquid logically involves a potato base. To this base, pea protein, maltodextrin (a kind of starch), chicory fiber, rapeseed oil and natural flavors are added. DUG is also enriched with vitamin D, B12 and folic acid. All this without lactose, soy, gluten or nuts.

Will the potato drink be to milk what chicory is to coffee? Ask your barista.

