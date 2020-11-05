News18 Logo

3-MIN READ

'Can You See the Moon?' Suresh Raina's Cheeky 'Karva Chauth' Tweet is Grim Reminder of Delhi Pollution

Twitter users slammed the burning of crackers that added to the existing smog in Delhi.

Several Twitter users also took to the microblogging site to complain how the smog delayed their Karva Chauth plans as the moon was barely visible in all the haze.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

Even as Diwali remains more than a week away, Delhi-NCR seems to be bearing the brunt of a familiar foe, smog.

But despite smog shrouding visibility for a while, it failed to deter the desi festive spirit. Despite the low visibility,North Indians took to their roofs, balconies and streets in order to spot the moon to celebrate 'Karva Chauth'.

Even as festivities continued, however, a layer of pungent haze shrouded the national capital and smudged landmarks from view on Wednesday, as people complained of itchy throat and watery eyes. Unfavourable meteorological conditions, calm winds and low temperatures- caused the air quality to be in the "severe" category.

Twitter was in full spirits and abuzz with chatter of how the smog was resulting in health hazards while others came bearing sarcasm with tags like #DelhiPollution and #KarwaChauth trending. Leading the pack was none other than cricketer Suresh Raina, who posted an adorable photo with his wife Priyanka but also targeted the national capital's smog in his post.

The cricketer's cheeky tweet was met with a lot of responses, most of the agreeing with him and expressing their concerns for the weather in Delhi.

\

Many slammed the revellers who burst fire crackers way before Diwali which contributed to further deterioration of the air.

One user had a pretty interesting solution to the moon not being visible. He requested BSES Delhi to switch off the lights for 5 minutes so that the women can see the moon to break their fast!

The Delhi Cabinet last month had approved a tree transplantation policy to preserve the trees in the national capital and also approved a proposal to install a 'smog tower' in Delhi's Connaught Place to deal with air pollution. The government has stationed Rs 20 crore, and the tower will come up in 10 months.

According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, PM10 levels in Delhi-NCR stood at 448 microgram per cubic meter (g/m3) at 7 pm, the highest in this season so far.


