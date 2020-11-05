'Can You See the Moon?' Suresh Raina's Cheeky 'Karva Chauth' Tweet is Grim Reminder of Delhi Pollution

Even as Diwali remains more than a week away, Delhi-NCR seems to be bearing the brunt of a familiar foe, smog.

But despite smog shrouding visibility for a while, it failed to deter the desi festive spirit. Despite the low visibility,North Indians took to their roofs, balconies and streets in order to spot the moon to celebrate 'Karva Chauth'.

Even as festivities continued, however, a layer of pungent haze shrouded the national capital and smudged landmarks from view on Wednesday, as people complained of itchy throat and watery eyes. Unfavourable meteorological conditions, calm winds and low temperatures- caused the air quality to be in the "severe" category.

Twitter was in full spirits and abuzz with chatter of how the smog was resulting in health hazards while others came bearing sarcasm with tags like #DelhiPollution and #KarwaChauth trending. Leading the pack was none other than cricketer Suresh Raina, who posted an adorable photo with his wife Priyanka but also targeted the national capital's smog in his post.

Dear Delhi, are you able to see the moon yet? I only see the smog! #DelhiPollution #KarwaChauth — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) November 4, 2020

The cricketer's cheeky tweet was met with a lot of responses, most of the agreeing with him and expressing their concerns for the weather in Delhi.

Thank you for speaking on this issue !! This is a health emergency! We are engulfed with smoke !! pic.twitter.com/Ojd1W8joZb — Anupama Pande (@AnupamaPande2) November 4, 2020

Haha! It’s going to be tricky Suresh bhai. — Madhav Sharma (@HashTagCricket) November 4, 2020

Several Twitter users also took to the microblogging site to complain how the smog delayed their Karva Chauth plans as the moon was barely visible in all the haze.

In #Delhi my mom was unable to see the #moon until 10 mins back & hadn't eaten. Crazy #DelhiPollution terrible #smog #DelhiAirQuality Anyone in Delhi still waiting for the moon. Plz eat. #Karvachauth2020 pic.twitter.com/qWKdoL3kAn — Neha Aggarwal Sharma (@nehaaggarwal) November 4, 2020

People bursting crackers in Delhi when the AQI is already above 400 and there's smog everywhere pic.twitter.com/OQ5cWgtSrQ — Apurva (@clumsyplumm) November 4, 2020

So all songs Delhities sing now on are going to be 'Breathless Songs'.#DelhiPollution #smog #delhismog — Sirtweetsalot (@hapticviews) November 4, 2020

Covid cases are a-soaring, smog is blanketing the city, people (me included) are struggling to breathe, but sure, Delhi folks, let's burst them firecrackers, shall we? ‍♀️Insanity. — Narayani Basu (@narayani_basu) November 4, 2020

Many slammed the revellers who burst fire crackers way before Diwali which contributed to further deterioration of the air.

Over an hour later, crackers continue. Almost feels like chhoti-Diwali in my colony. What are we celebrating?Highest single-day spike in #Covid cases (6,842)?Horrid pollution & #smog? Heartbreaking that this foolishness is allowed to flourish in #Delhi. https://t.co/E3zVNgF85Z — Somya Lakhani (@somyalakhani) November 4, 2020

I forgot to take my shades today but thanks to the Delhi smog for taking care of it. — Kimchi (@doctorpeach_) November 4, 2020

Spotting the moon amidst the smog in Delhi added at least an hour to the #KarwaChauth fast for me! Bhookhe pyaase ki haaai lagegi aj pataakhe jalaane waalon ko (+ other reasons for smog). — Manan Puri (@mananpuri04) November 4, 2020

All these people posting about not able see the moon because of air pollution in Delhi and blaming the authorities..Bro, pichle 4 din se Dilli me jitne patakhe chal rahe hai na, this is just beginning of the end. #KarwaChauth #DelhiAirQuality #smog — Himani Srivastava (@h_i_m_a_n_i_) November 4, 2020

Is the moon wearing a mask/ppe kit to protect itself from smog?#KarwaChauth2020 #delhismog #DelhiPollution — Dr AmitMehtani (@mehtaniamit) November 4, 2020

One user had a pretty interesting solution to the moon not being visible. He requested BSES Delhi to switch off the lights for 5 minutes so that the women can see the moon to break their fast!

@bsesdelhi can you please switch off the lights for 5 min? Light pollution coupled with smog is not allowing moon sighting in Delhi.. — Abheeiex (@abheeiex) November 4, 2020

The Delhi Cabinet last month had approved a tree transplantation policy to preserve the trees in the national capital and also approved a proposal to install a 'smog tower' in Delhi's Connaught Place to deal with air pollution. The government has stationed Rs 20 crore, and the tower will come up in 10 months.

According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, PM10 levels in Delhi-NCR stood at 448 microgram per cubic meter (g/m3) at 7 pm, the highest in this season so far.