1-min read

Can You Solve This Maths Puzzle That Sonam Kapoor Could Not?

The star got it wrong. And, got trolled on Twitter.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:April 10, 2018, 12:16 PM IST
File image of Sonam Kapoor.
Neerja star Sonam Kapoor is no stranger to the trolling world. From body shaming to nepotism, the army of Internet trolls have often descended upon the Bollywood star.

On Monday, when Filmfare magazine editor and journalist Jitesh Pillaai shared a puzzle-- asking his followers to count the triangles, Sonam quickly shared what she thought was the correct answer.

Little did she know, Twitter's mathematicians had already solved the puzzle.

The star has answered.





The Internet attack starts in 3...2...1


























And in case you were wondering what the answer is, this guy has got you covered.


To her credit, Sonam did not take the trolling to her heart.





Read full article
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

