Can You Solve This Maths Puzzle That Sonam Kapoor Could Not?



Agar baaki ke 11 dekh liye hote to aap Infosys me baith ke coding kar rahi hoti. Great choice of profession

— Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) April 9, 2018



She must be taking her mathematics classes from @priyankac19



— Vijay Singh (@HuIk_Smash) April 9, 2018





When God was distributing brains, someone was busy shopping for make up and designer clothing. https://t.co/tNe4JhNo9J

— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 9, 2018



Correct ans is 18. Go n take tuition from Prodigal Science pic.twitter.com/vt8zb1Okfv



— Rahul Bhagwat (@rahulbhagwat28) April 9, 2018





Hahahahaha as soon as I tweeted it I knew I was wrong and still don’t know the answer lol



— Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) April 9, 2018





Terrible at math

— Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) April 9, 2018

Neerja star Sonam Kapoor is no stranger to the trolling world. From body shaming to nepotism, the army of Internet trolls have often descended upon the Bollywood star.On Monday, when Filmfare magazine editor and journalist Jitesh Pillaai shared a puzzle-- asking his followers to count the triangles, Sonam quickly shared what she thought was the correct answer.Little did she know, Twitter's mathematicians had already solved the puzzle.The star has answered.