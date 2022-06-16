Can You Spot a Girl in this Optical Illusion? If You Do, You are Among Top 1%

Optical illusions are basically visual deception. These brain teasers are a good way to figure out the disconnect between your brain and sense organs. What you see and what you think you see are different things, the senses gather information and send it to the brain. On the other hand, the brain does not simply receive this information, it creates a perception of the world. This means that at times the brain fills in gaps when there is incomplete information, or creates an image that is not even there. If you don’t agree, set your eye on this optical illusion and you’ll get to know how the brain works behind the scenes.

What’s the task? You have to spot the girl in this optical illusion image. The picture looks like an older man with weird hair. The optical illusion was shared on TikTok by Rana Arshad, reported The Sun. Posting the image, she asked the viewers to try and spot the girl hidden in the man’s face. This optical illusion rightly tests people’s attention to detail as well as their perspective.

Look at the image carefully, were you able to spot the girl? If yes, then you are among those few people who successfully found the girl in the image in the first go. But in case you weren’t able to find the girl, we will help you out.

Pay close attention to the man’s nose. You will notice that it is actually a girl sitting, with her back towards the camera. She is wearing a dress and a hat. If you look at the image from a different perspective, it is a nature scene. The girl is looking out at two hills which also act as the man’s eyes. To the left of the girl is a tree that forms the man’s hairline.

Now, did you spot the girl?

