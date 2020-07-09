Can You Spot a Mountain Lion Waiting to Attack an Elk in This Viral Image?

The 'spotting the animal' game can get really tough and mind-boggling at times, nonetheless, it's also fun trying to solve the puzzle.

In a similar incident, a viral image that's making rounds on social media shows an elk feeding at a creek at the Rio Mora National Wildlife Refuge in New Mexico, USA. But what's so unusual about the image?

Well, it seems there's a mountain lion (often known as puma, cougar) has been camouflaging right behind somewhere, ready to pounce on the prey.

The image was shared by The Rio Mora National Wildlife Refuge, which took to Facebook and asked people to spot the big cat.

"Take a moment today to search for the hidden mountain lion that is following this elk," it said.

However, it wasn't an easy task for netizens to be able to spot the animal. Hence, the Refuge dropped hints.

It asked netizens to look at the base of the tree, in the far right of the image. "The puma is hidden in the grass."

Netizens took to the image that went viral on Twitter also, to post their answers and have a fun time trying to figure out. Have a look:





Here you are little cat /so cute pic.twitter.com/2Di1YRk8aB — Melly Meletios🇨🇩🇨🇩 (@MKashinda) July 9, 2020

Here's, where the puma's been hiding:





Could you spot it?