Can You Spot All 7s In This Viral Optical Illusion Image?

It is quite evident that the Internet can’t seem to get over optical illusions. Every second day, we see a new brain teaser creating a stir online. Continuing the trend of mind bogglers, today we have another mind-bending optical illusion that challenges people to spot all 7s in the viral image. Take a good look at the optical illusion, what do you see? If you are able to spot all the numbers 7s in this optical illusion image, you’re in the top one percent.

The brain teaser, was shared on TikTok, said, “Only one per cent of people can find all the 7s in the image.” Nick stated that the image challenges people to guess the number of 7s but he didn’t reveal the correct answer. It is no surprise that the image has left people scratching their heads. His followers were stumped by the visual. Most predicted 17 7s, others said there were 28 7s in the viral image.

How many 7s can you see?

Another mind-bending brain teaser, which is going viral on the internet today was shared by a magician on TikTok, The Sun reported. The optical illusion trick left his viewers stumped.

As part of his trick, the TikToker Michael Bourada tightened a nut over a bolt and then separated the two with one quick shake in a canister. “Can you figure this out?” he asked.

“In between, I have a little pipe, and we can spin it, It’s locked on there,” Bourada explained.

The TikToker then said that he can tighten the nut down to lock the pipe into place, following this he dropped everything into a tube and shook it up.

“What’s really cool is, look at this, it actually comes apart – the nut, the bolt, the pipe everything,” the magician said.

