Can You Spot All the Hidden Faces? This Optical Illusion Tests Your Eyesight

Adjectives like flabbergasting, dumbfounding, and mind-bending are rightly owned by optical illusions. It is because these images are created to trick the mind like no other. Not just that, these optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis as they tend to throw some light on the minds perceiving it.

One such illusion is not only jaw-dropping but is quite difficult to figure out at one glance. This image is titled General’s Family illustration and is arguably one of the most popular optical illusions of all time. Created by Mexican artist, Octavio Ocampo, this illusion tricks your brain repeatedly and tampers with your perception very frequently.

The task is to find the total number of faces in the image. Let’s see how many can you spot?

Now, as per the analysis given by The Mind’s Journal, if you were able to see six faces in total, then your observational skills are “good but ordinary.” If you were able to locate seven faces in the illusion, you have observational skills that are “above-average.”

Those who could spot eight faces, are very observant as a person and should be “proud” of themselves. And finally, if you have managed to spot all the faces, that is a total of nine faces, then you have phenomenal observational skills. In addition, as The Mind’s Journal mentions, you are a creative person and have amazing intuition as well, which is a “killer combination.”

Now, let’s see where these faces are located. The first face is the obvious face of the general. There are a total of three faces on the general’s face. The first is that of the old man, the second face is of the woman, and the third is that of the baby in the woman’s arms. Four faces are located at the spot where the crow is sitting. And the last face is on the opposite side of where the crow and the four faces are located.

So, how many did you find?

