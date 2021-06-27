Can You Spot It? Viral Image of Leopard Hiding has Left Twitter Scratching Its Head

The internet is a strange place filled with riddles, puzzles and eccentric visuals to watch. From viral optical illusions to spotting objects, it’s a place of all-time entertainment. And often, images of spotting an animal in the wild makes rounds engaging netizens in a fun time. In one such recent instances, a picture of a tree and a leopard sitting on its branch has taken Twitter by storm. But there’s a twist, the picture has a second lion and it’s your task to spot it.

The image has gone viral since being shared by Mohan Thomas, who wrote, “Can you spot a young leopard cubs face?" The picture shows a tail hanging, however, the rest of it is sure to trick your eyes.

Netizens were quick enough to start the game by trying to spot the camouflaging baby leopard. While few were successful, for others, it was a tough time it seems.

Sir probably behind the Tree ☺️— Vignesh Pillai (@Vigneshpillai31) June 27, 2021

@GetMohanThomas, GREAT SHOT sir, how far were you from the animal when you took this stupendous shot? Were you fully aware of the 2nd Leopard when you took the picture?— Rammohan Balagopal (@RammohanBaka) June 27, 2021

Here is the cutie pic.twitter.com/npyq72Kwfm— Pramod Kumar Singh (@SinghPramod2784) June 25, 2021

The ‘spotting the animal’ game can get really tough and mind-boggling at times, nonetheless, it’s also fun trying to solve the puzzle. In a similar incident last year, a viral image that made rounds on social media showed an elk feeding at a creek at the Rio Mora National Wildlife Refuge in New Mexico, USA. But what was so unusual about the image?

Well, it seems there was a mountain lion (often known as puma, cougar) that had been camouflaging right behind somewhere, ready to pounce on the prey.

The image was shared by The Rio Mora National Wildlife Refuge, which took to Facebook and asked people to spot the big cat. “Take a moment today to search for the hidden mountain lion that is following this elk," it said.

However, it wasn’t an easy task for netizens to be able to spot the animal. Hence, the Refuge dropped hints.

