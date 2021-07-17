Can You Spot the Eight Words Hidden in This Parle-G Instagram Puzzle?

A puzzle shared by biscuit brand Parle-G left Instagram users in a tizzy as all sorts of comments came out of their attempts to solve it. Parle-G shared an image on the social media platform and asked its followers to spot the eight hidden words in the puzzle. The brand titled it ‘Genius Puzzles’.

“Lost in this puzzle are 8 words. Can you find them all? List them in the comments and tag your friends to challenge them!” Parle-G wrote in the caption.

The post has garnered over 18,000 likes since it was shared two days ago. Many users tried to figure out the hidden words, with the brand responding to their comments with appreciative gestures. It replied with a heart emoji to one user who figured out four of the words. To another, who figured out all eight of the words, the brand replied with two clapping emojis.

The brand’s Instagram page is in the habit of posting interesting puzzles like this one. Earlier, it posted a puzzle with broken bits of the biscuit and asked the followers, “How many Parle-G’ would these pieces together make?" In January, the brand also posted a New Year-related crossword puzzle. It also posts numeric puzzles as well as “Spot the Parle-G" games.

Interestingly, Parle-G, one of the oldest in India, had its maximum sale during the lockdown last year. According to a report by the Economic Times, the makers of Parle-G brand affirmed that March, April and May have been their best months ever since they started a business.

Following the news, social media was flooded with people, including Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda, expressing their nostalgia surrounding Parle-G biscuits. He said, “My whole career is fueled by chai and Parle-G since theatre days.. Can you imagine how much less single use plastic waste there will be if just Parle-G changed its packing to an alternate biodegradable material? Now the sales are up let’s see the contribution to a better Tom (tomorrow) too."

Not only Hooda, many other netizens, mostly 90s kids, came forward to agree upon how Parle-G is not just a biscuit but an emotion.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here