Can You Spot The Hidden Animal In This Picture? No Hints, Please

Optical illusions never go out of trend. Today’s illusion is mind-boggling. The challenge of finding a hidden animal in the bushes of the quiet forests of Savanna has made netizens scratch their heads.

In the picture, apart from a thick trunk of a tree, little greenery, and dry golden bushes, nothing can be seen far and wide. Yet, the challenger has claimed that an animal is hidden in it.

You have to spot a hidden animal in this image in 25 seconds.

Well, 90 per cent of the people have said that they did not catch sight of a single creature in the picture. Meanwhile, some after a long effort, claimed that they saw a zebra, which was hiding in the middle of tall grass. But interestingly, the answer is something else.

Even after getting the clue, it was challenging to identify the animal correctly, a big cat-like… Did you find the animal? Where is it? Is it on the right side or on the left side of the image? Is it on a tree or just behind the tree? Time is ticking, look carefully!

Here’s a hint:

For the correct answer, look to the right side of the tree’s trunk, a big cat-shaped face will be seen at the bottom amidst the golden dry bushes.

As only the face is visible of the animal, it is difficult to name it. But, it’s for sure that the hidden animal belongs to the cat family.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here