Can You Spot the Hidden Swan in This Picture in 10 Seconds?

Brain teasers and optical illusions might come across as simple but can be a hard nut to crack. Just like this viral picture puzzle that features two hidden animals. The brain-teasing optical illusion was recently posted online and has challenged netizens to solve it in 10 seconds.

The pictures consist of a mammoth’s face and it is being claimed that another animal is hidden in it but how and where to find, is the task. Interestingly, this picture was once used as an advertisement.

Only one per cent of people could spot the hidden animal in this image

Here’s a clue for you:

Look closely at the lower part of this elephant’s trunk. A different shape appears there.

Still not able to find it?

Here’s a trick. Flip your phone upside down to spot the hiding animal.

Surprisingly, the elephant turns into a swan as soon as the picture was reversed. The second animal is a beautiful swan sitting with its wings half spread. If you were able to spot the hidden swan without the cue, your brain and eyesight may be better than 99 per cent of the world.

For the uninitiated, this picture was originally used in a Jeep advertisement. This entire advertising campaign was created by Leo Burnett, a well-known international advertising agency.

