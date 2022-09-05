Can You Spot The House Up For Sale in This Optical Illusion Test in 9 Seconds?

An optical illusion plays tricks with your vision. As you live in a three-dimensional world, the brain gets clues about depth, lighting, and position among others to help you interpret what you see. But when you look at a two-dimensional image, there are high chances that the brain can be fooled as it doesn’t get the same clues. Such mind-boggling puzzles are called Optical Illusion. It is used as a test to determine the observation skills as well as the level of our perception. Want to experience the magic of optical illusions? Dive in.

Here is an image of row houses in an idyllic town. You will see there are trees next to all houses, and not to forget the colour combination, which makes them look all the more attractive. Now, if you concentrate on the image you’ll notice ‘sold’ boards on all houses, except one. The lone house is still looking for the perfect owner.

Your task is to find the house with a sale board in 9 seconds. The clock has started ticking, Tick.. Tock.. Tick… Tock…

Were you able to spot the house? No? Let us give you a hint: The house up for ‘sale’ is not located on the top row of the picture.

Any luck? We are sure that some of you might have spotted the house. And for those who didn’t, time is already over. But you can still look for the house with another hint in your pocket, the roof of the house is neither brick nor dark blue.

If you are still not able to spot the house, check out the solution below:

From the bottom left, come to the third house with a dark blue rooftop. In the very same lane, the second brown rooftop house is the answer. As you concentrate on its surroundings, you’ll be able to spot a ‘sale’ board.

Wasn’t it tricky?

