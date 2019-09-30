Can you Spot the Leopard Hidden in this Viral Photo Which Has Netizens Scratching Their Heads?

A photograph that has gone viral on social media has netizens scratching their heads. Why, you ask? The photo claims to have a leopard camouflaged with the landscape and asks you to spot it. But trust us when we say this, it is not half as easy as you'd think.

Twitter user Bella Lack shared that she had received the photograph from someone who asked her to find the leopard. She couldn't believe her eyes till she actually managed to locate the animal. Because once you do, you can't miss it again. The photograph appears to have been taken by wildlife photographer Hemant Dabi, whose watermark can be seen on the image.

Without further ado, take a look at the photo:

Someone just sent this to me and asked me to find the leopard. I was convinced it was a joke... until I found the leopard. Can you spot it? pic.twitter.com/hm8ASroFAo — Bella Lack 🌱 (@BellaLack) September 27, 2019

If you managed to find the leopard at one go, then bravo because you have a terrific eye and observational skills. It took us a while to get it right. And if you still can't find it, welcome to the team. Turns out, you're not the only one. This is what others had to say:

That is some camouflage had to zoom in took ages to spot it — Eleanor Hurley (@alisonblair30) September 27, 2019

This is definitely not a leopard, mere stones — endoplazmikretikulum 🇦🇷 (@End_retikulum) September 27, 2019

Trust me, there's leopard in the picture, the more you see the less you know, take a deep breath, use your inner view, off you go — ALARAPE (@meskyface) September 29, 2019

Leopards are always spotted 😁 — Joanne Monk (@Jomarymonk) September 27, 2019

I see it! Wow, once you see it, you can’t unsee it! I expected it to be only partially visible not the whole animal. Amazing! — Shell (@shell_here) September 27, 2019

this is nuts because i am wearing glasses and cannot see it at all , driving me mad ... sorry — Just Di (@YepJustDi) September 27, 2019

Yep leopards are really rogues 😅 pic.twitter.com/e66xo2TIp3 — Lo (@Astro_Lo_Geek) September 27, 2019

We've been careful not to give out any spoilers. But have you been able to find the leopard?

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.