Can You Spot the Lizard Camouflaged in this Photograph That's Driving Twitter Crazy?

Twitter is filled with fun activities and challenges. One such weekly challenge involves identifying a lizard camouflaging in different terrain.

A PhD student at the University of Arizona posts different challenges for her followers every week. Creator of the #FindThatLizard hashtag, Earyn McGee tweets pictures of lizards hidden in different pictures and asks her followers to write hashtag #foundthatlizard once they spot the reptile.

Her latest quiz went viral on social media, when she asked people to locate a Sceloporus graciosus, which is a “common sagebrush lizard”.

This week you’re searching for Sceloporus graciosus, the common sagebrush lizard (see last rt for reference) @Yara_Haridy found this individual in Dinasaur Ntl Park! You’ll have until 9pm to #FindThatLizard. Post guesses in the comments with #FoundThatLizard. Good luck! pic.twitter.com/DeNixIe4fZ — Earyn McGee, Lizard lassoer, MSc (@Afro_Herper) January 29, 2020

McGee further wrote that the lizard was found in “Dinosaur National Park” and that people had “until 9 pm” to locate it.

Many took the challenge with a brave face and spotted the lizard in the backdrop of a desert-like terrain.

The Twitter chain soon got filled with “I #foundthatlizard” hashtag. Several users wrote how it was the first time they were able to crack the puzzle.

My second fastest find ever! Best of luck with your exams! — Sandra Gauthier (@SandraRedux) January 30, 2020

I #FoundThatLizard! Ooh, they're a lovely color! Is that surface rocks or soil crust? — A. G. Radke (@StreamLass) January 30, 2020

I #foundthatlizard. I really love this game every time it pops up on my timeline — James McColl (@jbwmccoll) January 30, 2020

#FoundThatLizard And it just hit me that these photos would make amazingly difficult — Sarah Deters (@Sarahdeters) January 30, 2020

#FoundThatLizard! I love this game - my Thursday morning oasis of calm! https://t.co/cuxLvQA4c3 — Jeanette Hall (@JeanetteHall9) January 30, 2020

I did it! #FoundThatLizard!! — Dr Echo Rivera is trying to end #DeathByPowerpoint (@echoechoR) January 30, 2020

However, there were many whose attempts to find the reptile ended in failure.

Try, oh try as I might.I could not find that lizard tonight.☹❤#DidNotFindThatLizard#FindThatLizard — Pamela Mitchell (@naturesweb1) January 30, 2020

I totally did not #FindThatLizard . I'm pretty useless at this game but thoroughly enjoy it nonetheless. https://t.co/qpkYRuzWPw — Tracy Craig (@astrolabe_cat) January 30, 2020

Earyn McGee later posted the answer on the same chain.

Hey everyone! Thanks for playing! I hope you #FoundThatLizard PSA: There will not be a challenge next week as I’ll be in the middle of my written comprehensive exams. We’ll be back the week after next! pic.twitter.com/iAnJuoHolb — Earyn McGee, Lizard lassoer, MSc (@Afro_Herper) January 30, 2020

The post has proven to be an interesting challenge for nature enthusiasts and ecologists. McGee mentioned that she would not be posting this coming week due to her exams, so people would be eagerly waiting for her next ‘reptile quiz’.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.