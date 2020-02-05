Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Can You Spot the Lizard Camouflaged in this Photograph That's Driving Twitter Crazy?

Many took the challenge with a brave face and spotted the lizard in the backdrop of a desert-like terrain.

Trending Desk

February 5, 2020
Can You Spot the Lizard Camouflaged in this Photograph That's Driving Twitter Crazy?
(Image credit: Twitter)

Twitter is filled with fun activities and challenges. One such weekly challenge involves identifying a lizard camouflaging in different terrain.

A PhD student at the University of Arizona posts different challenges for her followers every week. Creator of the #FindThatLizard hashtag, Earyn McGee tweets pictures of lizards hidden in different pictures and asks her followers to write hashtag #foundthatlizard once they spot the reptile.

Her latest quiz went viral on social media, when she asked people to locate a Sceloporus graciosus, which is a “common sagebrush lizard”.

McGee further wrote that the lizard was found in “Dinosaur National Park” and that people had “until 9 pm” to locate it.

Many took the challenge with a brave face and spotted the lizard in the backdrop of a desert-like terrain.

The Twitter chain soon got filled with “I #foundthatlizard” hashtag. Several users wrote how it was the first time they were able to crack the puzzle.

However, there were many whose attempts to find the reptile ended in failure.

Earyn McGee later posted the answer on the same chain.

The post has proven to be an interesting challenge for nature enthusiasts and ecologists. McGee mentioned that she would not be posting this coming week due to her exams, so people would be eagerly waiting for her next ‘reptile quiz’.

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
