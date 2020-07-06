Can You Spot the Lizard Hiding in Plain Sight in this Photo?

Off late a game titled ‘find the lizard’ which has been created by Earyn McGee, herpetologist and PhD student at the University of Arizona's School of Natural Resources and the Environment, is being widely played by Twitterati.

As a part of this game the user has to spot the lizard in the picture that has been shared on Earyn’s Twitter handle. The spotting of this lizard can sometimes be very easy while sometimes it can be really difficult too.

In her latest riddle, she shared a picture of a brown coloured landscape and urged her followers to find the lizard. Captioning the snap, she said, “Lizards, like this tree lizard, have incredible camo! But sometimes predators still see them. It's important that lizard habitats have crevices and vegetation that lizards can seek shelter in. Can you #FindThatLizard? Solution @ 9pm PT. Post guesses with #FoundThatLizard".

Many users found the lizard in the snap without much difficulty. A person said, “It's Wednesday evening, must be time to #FindThatLizard. Took the kid and I less than a minute, and we #FoundThatLizard (fighting over control of the zoom... Ha!)”, another one wrote, “Your warning made me nervous, but #foundthatlizard Thank you for posting these every week!”

Lizards, like this tree lizard, have incredible camo! But sometimes predators still see them. Its important that lizard habitats have crevices and vegetation that lizards can seek shelter in. Can you #FindThatLizard? Solution @ 9pm PT. Post guesses with #FoundThatLizard pic.twitter.com/XgMlt7iWiE — Earyn McGee, Lizard lassoer, MSc (@Afro_Herper) June 25, 2020





Your warning made me nervous, but #foundthatlizard Thank you for posting these every week! — Carter Seaton (@cbseaton) June 25, 2020

Take a look at some other reactions on the post:

This is the lizard content I am here for! I #FoundThatLizard — Carlson (@Super_Carlson) June 25, 2020

"I am one with the branch. I am the branch. The branch is me." #FoundThatLizard — ☣Nina☣#MaskUp☣#StayHome☣ (@ratgrrl) June 25, 2020

I’ve found a dragonfly ‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/FWGZFMd4K2 — Marianne Denton (@Astro_Limno) June 25, 2020

In another tweet, Earyn also revealed the answer. She shared the same snap and circled the lizard in bluish green colour. She said, “Thank y’all so much for playing! Hope you #FoundThatLizard and learned something new! Remember you can zoom in! It’s not only encouraged but it’s necessary. See you next week!”