Can You Spot the 'Meditating Owl' in This Perfect Camouflage Viral Picture?

From viral food connotations to optical illusion personality tests, the internet has its weird ways to keep you entertained, as well as leave you scratching your heads. What has got the internet talking today is a puzzle, in which you have to spot a bird. Sounds easy? But the image will leave you perplexed. Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda shared a perfect camouflage on Twitter. The snap contains a ‘meditating owl’ but it is hard to spot it. To get it right, one needs to really scrutinise the picture and make out the bird. We assure you the bird could have been easily missed at first glance.

“Meditating Owl, with its eyes closed, has a perfect camouflage that one can ever see…” Nanda captioned the image. The photo was originally shared by a Twitter user Massimo.

Meditating Owl, with its eyes closed, has a perfect camouflage that one can ever see…(Via Massimo) pic.twitter.com/7Mv7bgs45S— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 30, 2022

Many users took a while to spot the owl, which is in the middle of the photograph, because the bird’s colour is similar to the bark of the tree. “An Owl or a Cat? Well, meditation is good for every living being,” a user tweeted, while another opined that the image is good for ‘spot the bird in the photo’ contest.

An Owl or a Cat? Well, meditation is good for every living being!— Sharmistha Chakraborty (@Sharmi_Chak) March 30, 2022

This one is good for 'spot the bird in the photo' contest. It took a while to realise that it was right in the middle!!— Vani P S (@VaaniPs) March 30, 2022

“OMG !! Even I have to meditate for a few seconds to make it visible,” a third wrote.

OMG !! Even I have to meditate for few seconds to make it visible !!— Naveen Datt (@NaveenDatt1) March 30, 2022

“It is indeed an owl, could see it directly…. superb photo,” a tweet read.

It is indee4 an owl, could see it directly…. superb photo— luirods (@luirods) March 30, 2022

In the centre between two trunks— Ramesh Rastogi (@RameshR14128568) April 4, 2022

One of the users on the microblogging site mentioned that the bird would have not been noticed, if it wasn’t mentioned.

Fully camouflaged. If not mentioned it would never be noticed 😇😆😂 https://t.co/JrDmT0rGC3— Shashiprakash(vu3ksp) (@vu3ksp) March 30, 2022

Previously, Nanda had once shared an image of a photo of a family of elephants and had asked netizens to figure out the correct number of the animals.

How many elephants are in the picture?Credit:Wildlense Eco foundation pic.twitter.com/viUGya91uX— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) January 19, 2022

The forest officer, in a follow up tweet revealed that Wild Lens India took nearly 1400 clicks in 20 odd minutes to get the perfect sync frame of “7 Elephants quenching their thirst.”

