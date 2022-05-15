Can you Spot the Red Ball in this Tricky Juggling Video?

Concentration is the key to finding out the red colour ball in this viral video. Are you interested to learn what the buzz is about? Well, a video of a woman juggling three glowing balls is going viral on social media. The catch here is one of the balls, which was red initially, turns to blue to blend in with the other two balls. Netizens are focusing on spotting which ball is exactly the red ball. Only the eagle-eyed can answer this mind-boggling trick.

To make the challenge more difficult, the woman tosses the now-blue balls and moves them laterally. The video, which was originally shared by 9Gag on Facebook, has become a talking point on the internet.

Can you spot the red ball?

The clip left people scratching their heads. A bunch of users, who were probably not able to figure out the red ball, joked that “all three of them are blue”, and the woman is just trying to fool them. However, there were many who lauded her skills. Some of the compliments read, “amazing stuff is her skill, uncanny”, “amazing hand movement”, “Easy.. it’s 1, But she’s amazing!! The way she juggle is almost digital”, “I don’t know which is the red ball but I know her skill is amazing.”

Are you still confused? Take another look at the red ball and try to focus on its movement. Now, did you get the answer? So, the red ball, as many users have unanimously pointed out in the comment section, ends up in position 1.

Wasn’t it a good mind-boggling trick? A few days back a Twitter user shared a jaw-dropping optical illusion game which had gone viral on the internet. All you have to do is focus and read the numbers written in the nerve cracking image.

DO you see a number?If so, what number? pic.twitter.com/wUK0HBXQZF — Benonwine (@benonwine) February 16, 2022

