Can You Spot the Royal Family in David Beckham's Selfie with Son at Euro Cup 2020?

Former British football player David Beckham turned up at the stands along with one of his sons Romeo Beckham on Tuesday to support the England team for their road to quarterfinals in London as it faced Germany in the ongoing Euro Cup 2020. However, more than the excitement of the match, where England beat Germany by 2-0, it is a selfie taken by the father-son duo that has attracted the attention of the viewers.

The 46-year-old posted the picture with his son on his Instagram handle on Wednesday where they celebrated England’s victory. However, one of their pictures featured the British royal couple casually photobombing the selfie. Kate Middleton and Prince William were passing by the stands at Wembley Stadium when Romeo and David posed for a selfie a few rows of seats above them.

Fans were quick to spot the royal couple who were passing by in the background like no big deal to the Beckhams. One user commented on David’s post, “Duke and Duchess behind you both, normal stuff.” While another user mentioned, “Casually being photobombed by Kate and Wills in the second photo.”

Duchess of Cambridge was seen in a red blazer which she wore on a white blouse while William wore a formal suit to attend the match along with their eldest kid, Prince George.

David’s Instagram caption described how he enjoyed watching the match with his son as he wrote, “Special night last night at Wembley with fans back in the stadium watching the boys @england beat Germany .. Special to share this with one of my boys.”

The Beckhams were spotted next to British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn as they attended the game from the VIP box seated just a few seats away from the Royals. Before the match, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were seen engaged in a conversation with David in the Royal Box and the pictures were shared on social media.

Omg this place looks so Expensive.. The Royal family , David Beckham , Ed Sheeren .. ahh so do THE MATCH wow England ahead pic.twitter.com/jrzqhYlsAr— Paprika_Butter (@AishuBorahae) June 29, 2021

England will next be facing Ukraine in the UEFA Euro Cup 2020 quarterfinal.

