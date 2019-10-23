Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Can you Spot the Snake Hiding in Plain Sight in This Viral Photo from Australia?

Can you spot the snake in the photo?

News18.com

Updated:October 23, 2019, 7:09 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Can you Spot the Snake Hiding in Plain Sight in This Viral Photo from Australia?
Can you spot the snake in the photo?

Camouflage is probably one of the biggest tricks that nature plays on us, and at times, it can leave you feeling completely bewildered. Remember the viral photo which hid a snow leopard in plain sight?

This time, we found a similar photo that has gone viral and apparently has a snake camouflaged in it. If you thought the leopard photo was frustrating, wait till you lay your eyes on this one.

The photo had been originally posted by the official Facebook page of Snake Catcher Victoria Australia and appears to be an ordinary photo of two kids walking among the wilderness; the photo has been taken from behind and shows the children walking hand in hand down a path.

As mentioned in the post, the photo has been taken at a property in Eskdale on the Mitta Mitta river in North East Victoria. The snake was so well camouflaged with the scenery around that "no one saw the large Eastern brown snake until they looked at the pics later."

Also, how dangerous is that? You wouldn't even know that there's a snake lying right next to you unless you really paid attention to your surroundings.

Can you spot the snake? Take a look:

It's okay if you didn't find it in the first try, we couldn't either! Keep trying!

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram