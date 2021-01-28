Can You Spot the Snake? This Viral Photo of Reptile Hiding in Plain Sight Has Internet Puzzled

A group of Australian snake catchers by the name Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers left the internet perplexed after they shared a picture of the reptile hiding in a woodland. They asked the netizens to spot the snake, a seemingly difficult task as the entire picture was filled with the wilderness. The pic shared on their Facebook page shows the green land with some trees and tall grass, with dried leaves covering the ground. At first glance, there are no snakes to be seen in the photograph, however, with a close and careful look, you may spot a venomous reptile hiding in the grasses.

Sharing the picture, they added that bonus points will also be given to those who name the species as well after spotting the reptile. In the caption, they also mentioned that the Australian summer is a busy time for the country's snakes.

As soon as the picture was shared, it went viral on the internet. It has garnered over 700 likes and tons of comments from the people who are trying to spot the snake in the picture. While the picture left many of the users puzzled, some of them have also cracked the challenge. A user commented, “Up near three trees, had a feed, scrubbie, scrub python..," another said that the snake belonged to the Mulga species. Some of the users have admitted that they couldn’t find the reptile as one of them wrote that he even put his glasses on but still couldn't see anything. He also wrote that he is getting a headache from squinting and leaning in.

Later, the Sunshine Coast Snake catchers posted the right answer by spotting the reptile in the picture and revealed that it was a Demansia psammophis. Commonly known as the yellow-faced whip snake, the reptile is a part of the Elapidae family of the venomous and fast-moving snake which is widespread in Australia.

The Sunshine Coast Snake catchers are professionally trained reptile catchers. They often post pictures and videos of the venomous reptiles found in residences or other places. Recently, they shared a picture of an Eastern Brown Snake climbing on the laundry sink of an Australian family in Wamuran. Sharing the picture, the group mentioned that people often think that these venomous reptiles can’t climb, however, some of the species are very good climbers. They also wrote that the Eastern brown snakes tend to spend most of their time on the ground, however when they are quite capable climbers too. They further informed that the reptile was relocated by one of the snake catchers.