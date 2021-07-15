Can You Spot the Snow Leopard Camouflaging in this Viral Photo?

If social media posts featuring puzzles and optical illusions are your thing, then you surely need to see this recent viral image of a snow leopard camouflaging in the background of mountain terrain. The image which was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service officer Ramesh Pandey was originally captured by a Utah man Ryan Cragun and has now left netizens confused and intrigued. The image featuring the view of mountain terrain with some patches of snow looks like any other ordinary image until you know that there’s a snow leopard hiding somewhere in the picture. The big cat manages to camouflage in the background so well that you would have to zoom the image and look closely to spot him.

Sharing the image on his Twitter timeline, the IFS officer asked his followers if they could locate the snow leopard while explaining that the ‘Phantom cat’ hiding in the image is called the ghost of the mountains.

Soon after the image was shared online, netizens jumped in to drop their reaction. Tweeting their reply, many users expressed their amazement about the camouflaging ability of the wild cat and doubted if there was any snow leopard in the picture. “Damn can’t trace out. Give up. Is there one,” tweeted a user in his reply.

Phantom cat….!They are called ghost of the mountains. If you can locate. @ryancragun pic.twitter.com/sG5nMyqM0S— Ramesh Pandey (@rameshpandeyifs) July 13, 2021

My gawd I could barely locate it. I had to expand the pic several times.— Enrique (@EnriqueTheMD) July 13, 2021

I can't locate— Sam Odyuo (@OdyuoSamuel) July 14, 2021

Could you spot the hiding ‘ghost’ wild cat in this image? No? In case you are still struggling to spot the animal, here’s the answer:

Found it sir! Had to zoom it multiple times. pic.twitter.com/xH3YEVPfO5— Yashashwani Mishra (@YashashwaniMis1) July 14, 2021

This is not the first time that an image like this has become a point of interest for people online. Last month, an image of a tiger from the Dampa Tiger Reserve, Mizoram, hiding in the thick vegetation had gone viral. The photo was captured by a camera trap laid down by a forest guard named Zakhuma Don and confirmed the presence of a tiger in the jungle, the last of which was spotted back in 2014.

