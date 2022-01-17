CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Can You Spot What’s Hiding In This Viral Puzzle Photo?

People initially thought that there’s some animal camouflaging in the background of the forest.

Social media posts featuring puzzles are quite popular on the internet but netizens are struggling to spot what's hiding in this photo of a forest.

Buzz Staff

Social media has all types of content on offer. From viral animal posts to travel and food videos, there is no dearth of content options on the internet. If you are an avid social media user, you would know how popular posts featuring optical illusion and puzzles are on the platform. Users see them as concentration-enhancing exercises and if you like them too, we have something that you need to see.

This seemingly simple photo from the forest has left netizens scratching their head, so if you think you can decode what’s going on in it, try your luck. For starters, we can confirm that there’s a living creature hiding in the photo.

People initially thought that there’s some animal camouflaging in the background of the forest. However, even after trying their best, they could not spot any animal.

So, let’s make it a bit simpler for you and rule out the possibility of an animal in the photo. So what’s there hiding in it. It’s a human face that’s literally out there. Still can’t’ spot it? We will give you another attempt.

Can’t figure? Let’s come to the answer now The photo has a human face hiding near the pile of dry leaves on the right side. So all that time, that you were busy looking for it in the background, it was right there at the front.

The picture is being widely circulated on the internet, however, this is not the first such photo to have garnered attention online. Earlier, a picture of a snow leopard camouflaging in the background of a mountain train had gone viral on the internet.

Shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Services offer Ramesh Pandey, the photo received over three thousand likes along with several reactions from the netizens.

Buzz Staff

A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what's creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More

first published:January 17, 2022, 19:00 IST