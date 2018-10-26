Can You Spot What's Missing In This 'Film Industry Delegation' Photo?



Hon Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi meets film industry delegation: Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Hirani, Aanand L Rai, Ritesh Sidhwani, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Maulik Bhagat and Mahaveer Jain... How entertainment industry can contribute more in nation building was discussed. pic.twitter.com/VKbWvhqnso

What?! No women in this gathering? Entertainment industry has women as an intrinsic part of it. How do they dream of nation building without involving women in the process? Disappointing. https://t.co/bXRQjNm9ET



Koi inhe inclusivity ka memo bhej do please https://t.co/2XVGkoHcUz

The Indian entertainment industry has only men. Impressive. https://t.co/bXnQ4jo8jg



When we say we don’t have representation in our country,... https://t.co/hfNY0o52TQ



Hey Hon. PM, where are the brave women from #Bollywood who spoke up? Need to build the nation? Involve women! #MeTooIndia https://t.co/Ws3cWo0PSW

And ya'll didn't think it was important to have some women be a part of this? https://t.co/fMkfMAjxcQ



There are apparently no women to represent Bollywood... https://t.co/Fc0Sm42ZtV

Serious? Not a single woman in the delegation? https://t.co/YY3uBSZSSx



Women may hold up half the sky, but they can't touch the proverbial glass ceiling. https://t.co/k5pmwo3hhE

So many women, wow. We're truly moving towards a equal society. We totally don't need feminism. Pfft. https://t.co/XJCVA1GNRg



The not so subtle lack of women in this picture already says a lot about the film industry. https://t.co/yKVWZGCdf3

Wow! So many women in this picture! https://t.co/dlS5caV4bG



WHERE ARE THE WOMEN https://t.co/0mdRHYDTkA

....By including more women in delegations and making Bollywood a safer place for women https://t.co/0HdhAjWBa9



NO woman in the delegation!! These producers possibly think they can make the film and build the nation without women’s participation. https://t.co/jbJJWG1aHP

They couldn't find a single woman to be part of that delegation, to discuss the entertainment industry's contribution to nation building. Women aren't part of nations, or the entertainment industry. (Or maybe even some buildings.) Patriarchy upholds everything https://t.co/qt4wDEAvFh



Small correction: Hindi film industry only https://t.co/ZPNHBbogEk



1. Where are women? 2. Why only Hindi belt? https://t.co/8RxxLJkDRA

Industry delegation? No women? No representation from North East? No representation from South? Did anyone try calling @rimadasFilm ? She's representing India at Oscars... @narendramodi https://t.co/Zj9lzZ3hgP



"How can the entertainment industry contribute more in nation-building?" For starters, not having a single woman on the panel for this discussion would not help.Last evening, Taran Adarsh, who is an Indian film critic, journalist, editor and film trade analyst for Bollywoodhungama shared a picture of the panel for 'film industry delegation' who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The photograph showed that the panel consisted of: Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Hirani, Aanand L Rai, Ritesh Sidhwani, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Maulik Bhagat and Mahaveer Jain.They all met the PM to discuss how the entertainment industry can contribute more in nation building.Great stuff, right? But there's something quite odd about the photograph.See it now?A panel that's discussing entertainment industry and nation building does not have a single woman in it.Why? Is it because there is no woman in the entertainment industry? Or is it because women can't contribute to nation building?Twitter obviously spotted the problem.For the last few weeks, in the light of the #MeToo movement, many women from the film and entertainment industry have spoken up against sexual harassment. However, clearly, no one thought that women should be a part of this panel as well.Women weren't the only one left out. People found how any other language except Hindi also didn't make it to this panel.Perhaps, to address how the entertainment can improve the nation, diversity may be a good start.