4-min read

Can You Spot What's Missing In This 'Film Industry Delegation' Photo?

For real though, where are the women?

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:October 26, 2018, 12:35 PM IST
Can You Spot What's Missing In This 'Film Industry Delegation' Photo?
For real though, where are the women?
"How can the entertainment industry contribute more in nation-building?" For starters, not having a single woman on the panel for this discussion would not help.

Last evening, Taran Adarsh, who is an Indian film critic, journalist, editor and film trade analyst for Bollywoodhungama shared a picture of the panel for 'film industry delegation' who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The photograph showed that the panel consisted of: Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Hirani, Aanand L Rai, Ritesh Sidhwani, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Maulik Bhagat and Mahaveer Jain.

They all met the PM to discuss how the entertainment industry can contribute more in nation building.

Great stuff, right? But there's something quite odd about the photograph.



See it now?

A panel that's discussing entertainment industry and nation building does not have a single woman in it.

Why? Is it because there is no woman in the entertainment industry? Or is it because women can't contribute to nation building?

Twitter obviously spotted the problem.





For the last few weeks, in the light of the #MeToo movement, many women from the film and entertainment industry have spoken up against sexual harassment. However, clearly, no one thought that women should be a part of this panel as well. 





















































Women weren't the only one left out. People found how any other language except Hindi also didn't make it to this panel.











Perhaps, to address how the entertainment can improve the nation, diversity may be a good start.
