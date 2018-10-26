Can You Spot What's Missing In This 'Film Industry Delegation' Photo?
For real though, where are the women?
Last evening, Taran Adarsh, who is an Indian film critic, journalist, editor and film trade analyst for Bollywoodhungama shared a picture of the panel for 'film industry delegation' who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The photograph showed that the panel consisted of: Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Hirani, Aanand L Rai, Ritesh Sidhwani, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Maulik Bhagat and Mahaveer Jain.
They all met the PM to discuss how the entertainment industry can contribute more in nation building.
Great stuff, right? But there's something quite odd about the photograph.
Hon Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi meets film industry delegation: Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Hirani, Aanand L Rai, Ritesh Sidhwani, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Maulik Bhagat and Mahaveer Jain... How entertainment industry can contribute more in nation building was discussed. pic.twitter.com/VKbWvhqnso
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 25, 2018
See it now?
A panel that's discussing entertainment industry and nation building does not have a single woman in it.
Why? Is it because there is no woman in the entertainment industry? Or is it because women can't contribute to nation building?
Twitter obviously spotted the problem.
What?! No women in this gathering? Entertainment industry has women as an intrinsic part of it. How do they dream of nation building without involving women in the process? Disappointing. https://t.co/bXRQjNm9ET
— N (@_morphiine_) October 26, 2018
Koi inhe inclusivity ka memo bhej do please https://t.co/2XVGkoHcUz
— Aakriti Mehrotra (@Aakriti1) October 26, 2018
For the last few weeks, in the light of the #MeToo movement, many women from the film and entertainment industry have spoken up against sexual harassment. However, clearly, no one thought that women should be a part of this panel as well.
The Indian entertainment industry has only men. Impressive. https://t.co/bXnQ4jo8jg
— kamalika ghosh (@GhoshKamalika) October 26, 2018
Where are @konkonas #aparnasen @ZoyaAkhtarOff @kagtireema @TheFarahKhan @shrishtiarya @alankrita601 @ektaravikapoor @RangitaNandy @AshviniYardi @meghnagulzar #gaurishinde They contribute to nation building & the entertainment industry! There ought to have been women in this team https://t.co/vVrrfAtmSO
— jaya (@jaya_misra) October 26, 2018
When we say we don’t have representation in our country,... https://t.co/hfNY0o52TQ
— Malavika Narayan (@Malavika98N) October 26, 2018
Hey Hon. PM, where are the brave women from #Bollywood who spoke up? Need to build the nation? Involve women! #MeTooIndia https://t.co/Ws3cWo0PSW
— Hanisha Lalwani (@HanishaLalwani) October 26, 2018
And ya'll didn't think it was important to have some women be a part of this? https://t.co/fMkfMAjxcQ
— Junisha Dama (@bandeatqueen) October 26, 2018
There are apparently no women to represent Bollywood... https://t.co/Fc0Sm42ZtV
— Rohan Sandhu (@Rohan_Sandhu) October 26, 2018
Serious? Not a single woman in the delegation? https://t.co/YY3uBSZSSx
— Nigel Britto (@NigelBritto) October 26, 2018
Women may hold up half the sky, but they can't touch the proverbial glass ceiling. https://t.co/k5pmwo3hhE
— Kiran Manral (@KiranManral) October 26, 2018
So many women, wow. We're truly moving towards a equal society. We totally don't need feminism. Pfft. https://t.co/XJCVA1GNRg
— Sulagna Chatterjee (@BeingChatterjee) October 26, 2018
The not so subtle lack of women in this picture already says a lot about the film industry. https://t.co/yKVWZGCdf3
— Jean Dmello (@JeanDmello) October 26, 2018
Wow! So many women in this picture! https://t.co/dlS5caV4bG
— Tanu (@Mrs_Tonks) October 26, 2018
WHERE ARE THE WOMEN https://t.co/0mdRHYDTkA
— Srishti Dixit (@srishtidixit) October 26, 2018
....By including more women in delegations and making Bollywood a safer place for women https://t.co/0HdhAjWBa9
— Faye DSouza (@fayedsouza) October 26, 2018
NO woman in the delegation!! These producers possibly think they can make the film and build the nation without women’s participation. https://t.co/jbJJWG1aHP
— Kanchan Srivastava (@Ms_Aflatoon) October 26, 2018
They couldn't find a single woman to be part of that delegation, to discuss the entertainment industry's contribution to nation building. Women aren't part of nations, or the entertainment industry. (Or maybe even some buildings.) Patriarchy upholds everything https://t.co/qt4wDEAvFh
— Vijayeta (@SacredInsanity) October 26, 2018
By including women, for starters? https://t.co/pzVer1uS6m
— Anupa (@Mint_Floss) October 26, 2018
Boy's Club. https://t.co/IbqTXNMKhV
— Shaz (@shazarch) October 26, 2018
and not one woman in sight! #lol #Patriarchy #stronghold https://t.co/iuGY1EpDBC
— Sapna Moti Bhavnani (@sapnabhavnani) October 26, 2018
Women weren't the only one left out. People found how any other language except Hindi also didn't make it to this panel.
Small correction: Hindi film industry only https://t.co/ZPNHBbogEk
— Sulibhavi Sharan (@IamSharan725) October 26, 2018
1. Where are women? 2. Why only Hindi belt? https://t.co/8RxxLJkDRA
— Amanuensis (@amansrvstv1) October 26, 2018
Industry delegation? No women? No representation from North East? No representation from South? Did anyone try calling @rimadasFilm ? She's representing India at Oscars... @narendramodi https://t.co/Zj9lzZ3hgP
— Salil Palkar (@salilpalkar) October 26, 2018
Perhaps, to address how the entertainment can improve the nation, diversity may be a good start.
