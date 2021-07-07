Can You Spot Young Mahendra Singh Dhoni in this Viral School Photo?

One of the greatest captains in the history of cricket, Mahendra Singh Dhoni turned 40 on Wednesday. Dhoni was not only an extraordinary skipper but was also an outstanding wicketkeeper and an astonishing finisher. Under his rock-solid leadership, India was able to win the 2007 World Twenty 20, 2011 ICC World Cup, 2013 Champions Trophy, Asia Cup (2010, 2016) and become No.1 in Test Rankings (2009).

On the occasion of Captain Cool’s birthday, hundreds of fans took to social media to wish their favourite player with his video as well as photos. One of his many fan pages, which goes by the handle @msdfansofficial on Twitter, posted a group photo of Dhoni from his school days and asked fans to identify the former skipper.

Soon comments started pouring in from fans trying to guess which of the kids is Dhoni.

4th from left on top row— Abhi (@abhishekyel) July 7, 2021

Bottom right corner— Gr8 (@gaurav1of1) July 7, 2021

1st row 7th person— Santhosh (@Santhosh054321) July 7, 2021

Several other fans took to social media to express their love for Dhoni. A fan page posted a video of fans celebrating by cutting a specially designed cake for the occasion.

Amidst the wishes and greetings from fans, the International Cricket Council (ICC) too posted a video on his birthday, showing the major decisions of Dhoni’s career. The video starts with the World T20 2007, where he gave the last over to little-known Joginder Sharma ahead of experienced Harbhajan Singh. The video also has one of the most important decision of his career when he promoted himself in the batting order ahead of an in-form Yuvraj Singh in the 2011 World Cup final against Sri Lanka. Every Indian knows what happened next.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here