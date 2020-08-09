Can Your Mask Block Water Droplets? US Physician Demonstrates with a Simple Method

Masks have come across as the absolute necessary part of our lives ever since the coronavirus hit us. We cannot go out without a mask as it puts us and others at the risk of contracting or passing on the virus.

But even if this lifestyle change is being accepted, there remains the issue of verifying the quality of a mask. Not all masks can prevent droplets from going out or coming in through the layers. However, Eric Westman, a physician from Duke University, US came up with a solution.

He worked with his colleagues from the Duke Department of Physics to come up with a simple apparatus that can verify if a mask is visually able to reduce droplet emission during normal wear.

The study found that certain masks were better at blocking water droplets than others. Also, some of the cover items people generally use as face covering are nearly ineffective.

The low cost setup consisting of a box, a laser, a lens, and a phone camera proved that the N95 masks without valves provided the best covering, followed by hand-made cotton face covers.

However, coverings like neck fleeces or bandana hardly provided any barrier. Still this is a good sign to encourage and motivate people to wear proper nasks.

"If everyone wore a mask, we could stop up to 99% of these droplets before they reach someone else," Westman said.

The study has been published in the scientific journal Science Advances.