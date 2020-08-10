Canada Allows Terminally Sick People to Get High on Psychedelic Mushrooms as Part of Therapy

In a landmark decision, four terminally ill cancer patients will be allowed to legally consume psychedelic mushrooms in Canada as part of their psilocybin therapy.

The move came after Health minister Patty Hajdu provided legal consent under a Section 56 exemption to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, which otherwise restricts the consumption of the active ingredients of mushrooms — psilocybin and psilcon.

Tuesday's decision marks the first publicly-known case of people being granted to consume mushrooms, since the compound became illegal in the country in 1974,following advocacy of TheraPsil, a non-profit organisation that pushed for the psychedelic therapy in end-of-life care in Canada, reports Vice.

"Health Canada is committed to carefully and thoroughly reviewing each request for an exemption under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, on a case-by-case basis, taking into account all relevant considerations, including evidence of potential benefits and risks or harms to the health and safety of Canadians," a government spokesperson told Marijuana Moment adding, "These exemptions do not change the fact that the sale and possession of magic mushrooms remain illegal in Canada."

The research states that patients with life-threatening cancer and have used psilocybin, showed a reduction in anxiety and depression.

The legal grant to the therapeutic ability of mushrooms has been well received by the citizens.