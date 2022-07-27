Canada Flight Sends Passenger's Cats to San Francisco Without Him, Tells Him to Fetch Them Himself

A Canadian airline sent two cats to San Francisco after denying their owner boarding due to visa issues. Abbas Zoeb, a Canadian resident, had plans to travel to San Francisco on July 6 but due to some issues with his Visa, he was not allowed to board the Air Canada flight.

While the interruption was enough hassle, he was later told that his luggage and his two cats – Mimi and Bubba – were sent to San Francisco. To make matters worse, Abbas claimed, the airlines told him to manage a flight to San Francisco or ask someone he knows in the city to collect his cats for him.

“I said this is absurd and I do not have anyone to collect them. My pets were being treated like throwaway luggage and I was in anxiety all this time since no one could tell me where they were,” Abbas told Business Insider. After 15 hours of tussling with the unprecedented situation, Abbas was reunited with his two cats at the Toronto Airport. “Once I collected my pets, they were visibly tired and feeling sick. Both were sneezing,” he said.

After the incident, Air Canada updated their policy regarding passengers flying with pets. Earlier, the passengers could check in their pets into the baggage compartment. Abbas’s cats, too, were kept in the baggage compartment. However, the airlines have now scrapped this rule.

Now, as per the updated policy in effect from September 12, the passengers are required to carry their pets on board with the hand baggage or ship them via Air Canada Cargo. Hearing about the update, Abbas said, “I am glad they would not be taking pets in cargo anywhere because I do not want any pet parent to go through what I did.” The reason cited by the airlines to update the policy was “longer than unusual airport delays.”

