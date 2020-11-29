Canada Just Promoted a Polar Bear Named Juno in Rank to Honorary Master Corporal

The Canadian Army has a new master corporal joining its ranks. Juno, a female polar bear who is at the Toronto Zoo just snagged up a promotion that will make its well-wishers swell with pride.

The five year-old, born in November 2015 and named after the Juno Beach, was adopted by the Canadian Army a few months later in February 2016 who had conferred on her an honorary ranking of private. She then went on to receive her first-ever promotion of honorary corporal.

Now, Juno has once again climbed the ranks after being conferred with the title of a master corporal, a press release by the Toronto Zoo has revealed.

“By promoting Juno to the rank of Honorary Master Corporal, we continue to recognize her as a valued member of the Canadian Army community, and we recognize her ongoing growth and development. In her short career, Juno has demonstrated her strength, bravery, agility and resilience - at home and while on an 18-month deployment on Op SOCIALIZATION in Winnipeg. There she advanced her leadership skills, and we are confident that she will continue her development as a polar bear and a proud member of the Canadian Army,” Brigadier-General Conrad Mialkowski, Commander of 4th Canadian Division and Joint Task said on the rank conferred on Juno.

Juno and her brothers Hudson and Humphrey have been Arctic ambassadors for polar bears in the wilderness and the zoo officials said that she become much more confident around other polar bears. They added that she has been acing her voluntary behavioural training sessions and is at par with most of the adult bears that are also trained for similar purposes.

The Toronto Zoo polar bears are reportedly trained to allow voluntary injections for vaccines and blood draws.

Environment and animal-rights activists have continuously warned of climate change causing deadly repercussions, with a risk of starving polar bears into extinction by 2100, according to a research published in Nature Climate Change.

In some regions shrinking sea ice is cutting short the time bears have for hunting seals. In such a scenario, polar bears like Juno have become extreme critical to help spread the word of caution among the masses.