Canada Lets Adults Order Marijuana Online

If you are 19 or older and a resident of Toronto, Canada, you can now legally order marijuana on UberEats and have it delivered to your doorstep. Working in collaboration with the online cannabis seller Leafly, their three stores in Toronto will provide this service. This partnership is in an effort to help tackle the underground illegal cannabis market. In Ontario, it still accounts for over 50% of all nonmedical cannabis sales. With delivery options available starting from Monday, it is also expected to decrease impaired driving and improve safety on the road. The first three cannabis retailers are, Shivaa’s Rose, Hidden Leaf Cannabis, and Minerva Cannabis.

In a press release statement on Leafly’s official website, Lola Kassim, General Manager of Uber Eats Canada said, “We are partnering with industry leaders like Leafly to help retailers offer safe, convenient options for people in Toronto to purchase legal cannabis for delivery to their homes, which will help combat the illegal market and help reduce impaired driving. Over the last few years, we have invested heavily in our delivery business and selection has expanded tremendously. UberEats has grown quickly to become a versatile platform usable by diverse businesses large and small.”

Yoko Miyashita, CEO of Leafly also added, “Leafly has been empowering the cannabis marketplace in Canada for more than four years and we support more than 200 cannabis retailers in the GTA. We are thrilled to work with Uber Eats to help licensed retailers bring safe, legal cannabis to people across the city.”

Leafly in their press release has also given how cannabis can be ordered from the UberEats app. All one has to do is select the “Cannabis” category on the app or search for one of the licensed cannabis retailers. From the menu of the retailer, place an order. The customer must make sure they are within the delivery radius of the licensed cannabis retailer. Just like any other takeout order, the customer will be notified of the estimated time of delivery. The delivery person will check age and sobriety as required by regulations before making the delivery.

