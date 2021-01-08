Canada Man Calls Cops as He Spots 'Severed Foot', Examination of 'Crime Scene' Triggers Laugh Riot

Imagine driving down a road and coming across a severed human foot! The Delta Police department from Canada recently shared a similar incident. However, it isn't as scary as it looks like.

In a post shared on Facebook, the department said on the severed foot discovery. A cop of their team was walking in Ladner area. He was suddenly stopped by a very distressed driver passing by. According to the policeman, the driver was visibly distraught as he had just discovered a severed human foot by the pump house.

The officer quickly followed his lead. As he entered the vicinity, probably wondering if he was just witnessing a crime site, he finally saw the amputated limb. As it turns out, it was a plastic foot from a mannequin. The Canadian police couldn't help but laugh at the scenario and ended their story with a joke. "If you happen upon a mannequin with a missing left foot, let them know that it can be found at the Delta Police Department," they said in the Facebook post.

The post was full of laugh reacts.

Much like the department, the comment section was also filled with people attempting their best foot puns. "I'm glad the Officers are putting their best foot forward on this one," said Larry Bob.

A user named William Hemmertron commented, "Happy to see DPD starting 2021 off on the right foot. (And not the left, that would be sinister)."

Most others reactions were also some variation of similar puns where one asked if a "toe truck was called" while the other said "there's some afoot." Many questioned the driver's observational skills but this isn't the first of its kind incident.

In November 2020, a woman in Florida called 911 emergency services after she discovered an "amputated headless human body" on the beach. Before the police, a volunteer from an organisation known as Ocean Hour arrived on the spot to assess the situation and help the absolutely horrified woman. The volunteers checked out the body and it turned out to be a headless mannequin. The volunteer was quoted wondering how long it would have been in the ocean as it had collected barnacles and sea weed and was covered in algae.