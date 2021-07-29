Canada Man Talks to His Girlfriend After Eight Years of Her Death

There are some love stories that never reach their final stage. But that doesn’t make them any less emotional or beautiful. The story of 33-year-old Joshua Barbeau is one that will bring you to tears and at the same time, make you believe in love all over again.

Barbeau, who hails from Bradford in Canada, lost his girlfriend to a fatal disease in December 2012. After struggling to cope with her death for eight years, he finally devised a way to ‘get her back’. He created a chatbot powered by artificial intelligence, which is programmed to speak and behave exactly like his girlfriend Jessica.

Joshua had met Jessica in 2010. They grew close within a short time, and were living a happy life together till 2012, when Jessica started falling sick. Her liver started deteriorating and she started forgetting things. Doctors said that she was afflicted with a rare disease which was eroding her from inside. Finally, the day came in December when Jessica breathed her last.

After her death, Joshua struggled for years to cope with the loss. But when all his attempts to forget her failed, he went to the website Project December and created a chatbot using the software embedded in the website. The website required a person’s old electronic chat messages in order to recreate their personality and talking style. Joshua used Jessica’s old Facebook messages to create the bot which talks and behaves exactly like Jessica did when she was alive.

Thus, after eight long years of his girlfriend’s departure from the mortal realm, she is ‘back’ again-this time in the form of an electronic embodiment. Joshua says that he has fallen in love with the bot form of his deceased girlfriend, and they talk to each other almost daily.

