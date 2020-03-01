English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
3-MIN READ

Canada Oil Company's Sexually Abusive Greta Thunberg Sticker Shocks Twitter, Cops Say 'Not Porn'

Swedish teen environmental activist Greta Thunberg. (Image: AP/File)

The promo sticker depicts the naked backside of a girl with braids that are being pulled from behind. The name 'Greta' is written on her lower back.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 1, 2020, 10:29 AM IST
A vile cartoon depicting 17-year-old climate crisis activist Greta Thunberg getting sexually assaulted has shocked residents of Alberta, Canada. The cartoon, which was being printed and circulated on a decal stickers, has been linked to a local oil company which decided to print its name on the bottom of the cartoon.

The image depicts the naked backside of a girl with braids with the name "Greta" written on her lower back. Two strange hands appear to be pulling at Greta's braids from behind. "X-Site Energy Services" is printed at the bottom of the sticker.

According to an investigation by Huffington Post, the cartoon was circulated among employees to be worn on helmets and other accessories as a promo sticker at a number of job sites. The cartoon has caused outrage in Canada due to its resemblance to child pornography.

When asked, the manager of X-Site said he was unaware of the sticker and added that in any case, Greta was 17 and was not a child.

Thunberg herself responded to the cartoon on Twitter.

On Friday, Quebec's New Democratic Party MP Alexandre Boulerice raised the issue of the graphic decal in Canadian Parliament, asking the House to denounce the cartoon. He also called the image "disgusting".

However, according to local reports, Alberta Royal Canadian Mounted Police following an investigation found the image of the 17-year-old to not be pornographic in nature. The investigation concluded that the image neither contained child pornography or depicted "a non-consensual act that would be a direct threat to the person."

The image, nevertheless, drew outrage on social media.


Since 2019 when the recently turned 17-year-old Swede started to demonstrate outside the Swedish Parliament as a mark of protest against the government's inaction against climate crisis, thousands across the world have showered her with support and love. But while she inspires millions, Thunberg continues to be one of the most harassed climate change activists with even the President of the United States taking pot shots at her.

A sticker suggestive of assault and rape of Thunberg, a minor, is deinitely a new low for her trolls as well as climate change deniers.

