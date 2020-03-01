Canada Oil Company's Sexually Abusive Greta Thunberg Sticker Shocks Twitter, Cops Say 'Not Porn'

A vile cartoon depicting 17-year-old climate crisis activist Greta Thunberg getting sexually assaulted has shocked residents of Alberta, Canada. The cartoon, which was being printed and circulated on a decal stickers, has been linked to a local oil company which decided to print its name on the bottom of the cartoon.

The image depicts the naked backside of a girl with braids with the name "Greta" written on her lower back. Two strange hands appear to be pulling at Greta's braids from behind. "X-Site Energy Services" is printed at the bottom of the sticker.

According to an investigation by Huffington Post, the cartoon was circulated among employees to be worn on helmets and other accessories as a promo sticker at a number of job sites. The cartoon has caused outrage in Canada due to its resemblance to child pornography.

When asked, the manager of X-Site said he was unaware of the sticker and added that in any case, Greta was 17 and was not a child.

Thunberg herself responded to the cartoon on Twitter.

They are starting to get more and more desperate...

This shows that we’re winning. https://t.co/NLOZL331X9 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 29, 2020

On Friday, Quebec's New Democratic Party MP Alexandre Boulerice raised the issue of the graphic decal in Canadian Parliament, asking the House to denounce the cartoon. He also called the image "disgusting".

However, according to local reports, Alberta Royal Canadian Mounted Police following an investigation found the image of the 17-year-old to not be pornographic in nature. The investigation concluded that the image neither contained child pornography or depicted "a non-consensual act that would be a direct threat to the person."

The image, nevertheless, drew outrage on social media.

She is a 1,000 times braver and smarter than any of the loser rejects that try to denigrate her. Unlike them, she will be remembered as a hero when history proves that she was right. https://t.co/ujRKkbRM1o — Janet Wagner (@JanetWagner21) February 29, 2020

Someone DREW A CARTOON of Greta Thunberg, a teenager, being violently raped. Naturally, some oilfield companymen decided to PRINT IT ON A PROMO STICKER WITH THEIR LOGO. Men love to laughingly remind us that if we speak out, we deserve what’s coming to us. https://t.co/DusntoCTIh — feminist next door (@emrazz) February 28, 2020

Some oil company had stickers made depicting Greta Thunberg (who is a minor) being sexually assaulted and the name of an oilfield company printed boldly across the bottom of the decal. This is the company's response: pic.twitter.com/6EcJclHJHH — Lass ❄️ (@kneazlegirl) February 29, 2020

Someone made a sticker of Greta Thunberg being raped, alongside an oil company logo. When asked a manager clarified, “She’s not a child, she’s 17.” It’s hateful, but please stop being shocked. This happens all day, everywhere, to outspoken girls and women. https://t.co/Mw1gHHKJhx — Soraya Chemaly (@schemaly) February 28, 2020





Thread about abuse of young female activists:



This latest disgusting attack on @GretaThunberg is proof that some people will stop at nothing to try to bring young women down.



This violent misogyny is unacceptable, & unfortunately not rare. It must end.https://t.co/VsR6g9WfMj — Jamie Margolin (@Jamie_Margolin) March 1, 2020

Since 2019 when the recently turned 17-year-old Swede started to demonstrate outside the Swedish Parliament as a mark of protest against the government's inaction against climate crisis, thousands across the world have showered her with support and love. But while she inspires millions, Thunberg continues to be one of the most harassed climate change activists with even the President of the United States taking pot shots at her.

A sticker suggestive of assault and rape of Thunberg, a minor, is deinitely a new low for her trolls as well as climate change deniers.

