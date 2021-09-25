'LG TV Rights': Canada PM Justin Trudeau Gets Tongue-tied While Trying to Say LGBTQ+

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau won his third term after his Liberal Party won the most number of seats in a snap poll. Trudeau has claimed a major victory for the Liberals, but will once again lead a minority government. Now, a video of the Canadian PM during the poll campaign is going viral on social video and he is facing some flak. In the video, Trudeau falters while trying to pronounce LGBTQ+. According to reports, the video is from September 11 when Trudeau was campaigning in Ontario’s Missisuaga.

The Canadian PM tripped (just a little bit) when defending his position on safeguarding LGBTQ+ people from conversion therapy. He sighed and grinned to himself after failing to do so, and netizens were quick to spot the humour. “I will never apologise for standing up for LGDP…LGTP…LGT *LGBTQ++ kids’ rights to not have to undergo conversion therapy,” Trudeau said.

how is this not a scene from a sitcom pic.twitter.com/6SZWh7Rpu5— dominique🏄🏽‍♀️ (@DomiVino) September 20, 2021

A woman’s voice could be heard attempting to guide the PM through the blunder. “LGBTQ2+," she said slowly as Trudeau stuttered, clearly nervous, through his address. The video of the gaffe has gone viral on social media, with over 2.6 million views.

While his harmless mispronunciation of the term was entertaining, some of the reactions to the video on Twitter were simply comical.

One user recommended that Trudeau adopt a phonetic method if he was unsure how to pronounce those pesky LGBT acronyms.

That’s right baby…sound it out— 🇭🇹🇭🇹 (@GedineMels) September 20, 2021

Another campaigned for the rights of a specific brand of television.

yes i believe in LG tv rights!— d ama ceylin and arya’s whore (@antidizi) September 21, 2021

Canada is well-known for upholding pro-LGBTQ laws and legislation. Trudeau is often regarded as a passionate friend of the community.

Earlier this month, Trudeau gambled by calling for a snap poll. He was targeting a majority for the Liberal Party that would have made it easier to pass legislation in parliament. The election results mean that Trudeau has to once again work it out with rivals to pass key legislations.

