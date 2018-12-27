Video of Canadian School Children Singing 'Om Jay Jagdish' at Christmas Will Warm your Heart

Om jai jagdish hare aarti sung by Canadian kids at a Christmas https://t.co/FmoCr0EaS6 Planet,One People. pic.twitter.com/3aiXva5s8V — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) December 25, 2018

Awesome, Lovely, speechless to see this version of Om Jai Jagdish ! God Bless the kids and shower blessings for life !!!❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Himanshu Prakash Mehta (@himanshupmehta) December 26, 2018

This just melt my heart!❤️🙏 — Shiva Jhawar (@ishivajhawar) December 25, 2018

Thanks for Video , Amazing. Loved it.



So means our Akshay sir didn't did anything wrong by accepting honored citizenship of Canada. 😊😇🙏 — Ankit Mehta (@Anki4uever) December 26, 2018

The way our people go bonkers when goras do bhajan and speak sanskrit etc is amazing.



I hv nvr seen the celebrity types speak evn hindi during award functions.



Its high time indians hav sme self respect.



AND indian-americans r nt indians.

Stop taking away their glory fr urslf. — Guruprasad Rao 🇮🇳 (@Guruprasad_IND) December 25, 2018

Its fake. None of the lips actually singing this.

Not sure if you were really attending and making this video or just copy paste — Raghunath (@apka_raghu143) December 25, 2018

Start with 1:27 and focus on guy with the flute. He puts it down as soon as flute part ends. And tabla player's hand movements sync with the sound. Not a fake. — Anurag Anand (@Explorer_Anurag) December 25, 2018

Festivals are the best time for people from different faiths, cultures and traditions to forget their differences and come together in celebrations. And that's exactly what happened in Canada this Christmas.In a video that has now gone viral on social media, a choir of uniformed school children from Canada can be seen singing the Indian hymn 'Om Jay Jagdishya Hare' during a Christmas celebration.The video was initially released on YouTube and then shared on Twiitter and Facebook. It was shared by Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon on the microblogging site and has been shared by thousands of Tweeples since then. Other than the children, musicians with Indian instruments such as tabla, and flutes can also be seen.Many hailed it as a mark of cultural unity and amity.However, some expressed doubts that the video could be fake as they noticed some discrepancies among the musicians.