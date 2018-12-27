LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Video of Canadian School Children Singing 'Om Jay Jagdish' at Christmas Will Warm your Heart

The video was shared by Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon on the microblogging site and has been shared by thousands of Tweeples since then.

News18.com

Updated:December 27, 2018, 2:33 PM IST
Video of Canadian School Children Singing 'Om Jay Jagdish' at Christmas Will Warm your Heart
Source: Screengrab
Festivals are the best time for people from different faiths, cultures and traditions to forget their differences and come together in celebrations. And that's exactly what happened in Canada this Christmas.

In a video that has now gone viral on social media, a choir of uniformed school children from Canada can be seen singing the Indian hymn 'Om Jay Jagdishya Hare' during a Christmas celebration.




The video was initially released on YouTube and then shared on Twiitter and Facebook. It was shared by Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon on the microblogging site and has been shared by thousands of Tweeples since then. Other than the children, musicians with Indian instruments such as tabla, and flutes can also be seen.

Many hailed it as a mark of cultural unity and amity.













However, some expressed doubts that the video could be fake as they noticed some discrepancies among the musicians.











facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

