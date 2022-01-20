Canada Woman Takes Selfie on Top of Sinking Car as People Rush to Rescue Her

Selfies have become kind of an obsession in recent times. From common men to celebrities, no one can resist the temptation to click themselves when visiting picturesque locations or even while at home doing something interesting. It is followed by the rush to post the same on social media. However, there are those whose obsession with selfies are so dangerously intense that they even click pictures of themselves in perilous and near-death situations. A woman from Canada who has made headlines lately seems to be one of those.

The woman found time to pose for a selfie while standing on the roof of her car while the car was sinking into a frozen river. According to a report in the Canadian daily National Post, the disaster took place on the Rideau River in the suburb of Manotick when the unidentified woman was driving on the frozen river and the sheet of ice gave away, leading to her car to start sinking into the icy water. Nearby residents used a kayak to rescue the woman but apparently, the woman was unfazed by the imminent danger she was facing as she climbed atop the sinking vehicle and started taking a selfie. A picture of the woman taking the selfie was posted by a user on Twitter with the caption “She captured the moment with a selfie while people hurried and worried to help her,” adding a facepalm emoji in the end.

She captured the moment with a selfie while people hurried and worried to help her. 🤦🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/ML6zWlSa9m— Lynda Douglas (@MammaMitch) January 17, 2022

Video of the incident was also circulated online where we see locals rescue the woman with a kayak while only the top of the car is visible

Listener video of a water rescue on the Rideau River in Manotick #ottnews #TheMorningRush @billcarrolltalk pic.twitter.com/81CdtxFSYX— 580 CFRA (@CFRAOttawa) January 17, 2022

Another user said that he has witnessed the woman whiz past him in her car and was not surprised that she had landed in trouble.

I live on rideau near Norman Island at isgoode and we saw her rip by her comming from kemptville way… don't know where she entered river but that is a long run from here to where she went through ice. Not surprising she went through ice there, very fast water there.— Lenny Lecoupe (@CncLenny) January 17, 2022

This evening a car went through the ice in the south end of Ottawa. Thankfully no injuries and an amazing job by local residents saving the driver by using a kayak and quick safe thinking. Another reminder that "No Ice Is Safe Ice". Please use extreme caution this winter season! pic.twitter.com/zpWdeyYzps— MDT Ottawa Police (@MDTOttawaPolice) January 16, 2022

The Ottawa police arrived on the scene after the rescue, confirmed the driver was safe and applauded the rescuers for their quick thinking in a tweet. They also asked locals to stay off the ice. The woman was charged with one count of dangerous operations of a motor vehicle.

