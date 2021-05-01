Canada's Iconic Niagara Falls Lights up in Tricolour in Solidarity With India During Covid-19 Crisis

The iconic Niagara Falls in Canada’s Ontario was illuminated in the colours of the Indian National Flag on April 28 for 30 minutes in a display of solidarity as the country continues to battle the Covid-19 pandemic rise.The nation has been ravaged by the second wave of Covid-19, reporting nearly 4 lakh fresh cases on Friday in a single day spike.

The waterfall,touted as one of the Natural Wonders of the World,is an iconic landmark in Canada. It was lit up in saffron, white and green— the colours of the Indian flag from 9.30pm-10pm(local time).

Earlier in the day, Niagara Parks also took to their Twitter handle to announce about their move and used the hashtag #StayStrongIndia.

India is currently facing a surge in cases and losses of life resulting from COVID-19. In a display of solidarity and hope for India, Niagara Falls will be illuminated tonight from 9:30 to 10pm in orange, white and green, the colours of the flag of India. #StayStrongIndia pic.twitter.com/o0IIxxnCrk— Niagara Parks (@NiagaraParks) April 28, 2021

Many took to the microblogging site, appreciating the gesture and thanking the authorities.Niagara Parks is Ontario’s only 56km outdoor adventure museum from Lake Ontario to Lake Erie.

Previously, the iconic Canadian landmark was shining bright in the colours of the Indian flag on the eve of the 74th Independence Day in August last year.

Three days ago, Burj Khalifa, one of the world’s tallest buildings, had also displayed Tricolour lights to show solidarity with India’s fight against the unprecedented Covid-19 situation.

Meanwhile, India recorded 4,019, 93 fresh coronavirus caseson Friday and 3, 523 deaths in the past 24 hours. With this, the country’s total active caseload stands at 19,164,969. Among the deaths registered on Friday, the country has 870 in Maharashtra, 375 in Delhi, 332 in Uttar Pradesh, and 269 in Chhattisgarh. With thepeak of the second wave expected around mid-May, India is facing a risein the number of cases with no relief. The country is fighting against the deadly virus with an active vaccination drive for people above 18 years starting May 1.

