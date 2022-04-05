Canadian Couple Who Owns an Island Turn it into Shelter Home for Ukrainian Refugees

The Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, led to the biggest refugee crisis in Europe, ever since World War II. The ground zero videos and images, featuring civilians running for their lives and broken infrastructure, speak enough about the atrocities the Ukrainians are facing. Thousands have left their homes, leaving behind valuable belongings and assets that were in their family for decades. Many people, organisations in neighbouring countries and other parts of the world have opened their doors to welcome displaced Ukrainians, offering them shelter and food. Contributing their bit, a Canadian couple is doing the same, in a bigger way. The couple, who owns a 15,000-square-foot resort on an island, is converting it to welcome refugees from Ukraine.

Brian and Sharon Holowaychuk hail from Vancouver Island, and they own an old resort that is big enough to shelter hundreds of people, on the island of East Sooke. The couple is now converting the 15,000-square-foot resort to welcome Ukrainian refugees, who are arriving in Canada. They began transforming their abode into a refugee home and have named it ‘Ukrainian Safe Haven’ immediately after Russian troops began advancing into Ukraine. Recently, Brian and Sharon shared photos on Facebook to show the progress of the transformation.

Brian told Global News that he is prepping the resort to welcome at least 100 refugees, and 19 people have already got their rooms booked. They will be checking in the next two-three weeks. Talking about their effort to help Ukraine refugees, Brian called it “very personal.” He shared that his grandparents had migrated to Canada from Ukraine, several years ago.

He said, “We’re in a position, in a place, in a time where we could help make a bit of a difference. And I thought, you know, it’s time to stand up and be counted.”

The refugees will be ‘provided food, education, transportation,’ and assistance with the settlement process to get their lives back on track.

