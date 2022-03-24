Canadian ‘Crocs Queen’ Shows off Her Unique Obsession With Easy-To-Wear Shoes

Women’s footwear accounts for 60% of the $40 billion in footwear sold in the United States each year — men’s and children’s purchases aren’t even half that. Not just that, several of the shoes women buy are completely unsuitable and uncomfortable, but there is a range. However, a woman from Canada has an obsession with only one specific type of shoes- Crocs.

Crocs, with their comfy, easy-to-wear styles and design can take anyone anywhere. Probably the reason that Rayann from Canada has collected around 114 pairs of crocs. She has proudly displayed them on her bedroom wall, reported the Sun.

Calling herself ‘Crocs Queen’ , Rayann has an Instagram page dedicated to her crocs collection. Taking to the video-sharing app TikTok, she shared a clip in which she shed light on her collection journey.

The clip opens with a plain wall with hooks on it, and with a caption “starting with 1 pair of crocs and 100 followers.” Then she goes on to show her impressive collection of 114 crocs hanging on the walls using hooks. Referring to herself as the ‘Crocs ambassador’, she then says that now she has a total of 114 pairs and over 300k followers.

Rayann also mentions having 700 Jibbitz, which are charms and trinkets that can be attached to Crocs as a sort of customization. It didn’t take long for her social media fans to discuss her large collection in the comments section.

One user said that they are also on their way to having an immense collection of Crocs, but currently, they are on their “15th pair and growing.” Another user jokingly asked Rayann, “How does it feel to live my dreams?”

