Canadian Family Embarks on World Tour Before Children Go Blind Due to Rare Genetic Disease

A Canadian couple with their family are on a year-long trip around the world before their children- a 12-year-old daughter and sons, aged seven and five, lose their vision due to a rare genetic condition. The couple Edith Lemay and Sebastien Pelletier’s eldest daughter Mia was diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa after she was struggling to see in the evenings in 2018. As per the doctors, the condition could leave her blind in her 30s. A year later, her brothers Colin and Laurent were also diagnosed with the same disease. Only their second-born son, Leo was given a clear.

Retinitis pigmentosa is a rare genetic disease which currently has no cure. The cells in the retina break down over time causing vision loss.

Coming back to their story, mother Edith Lemay told CNN travel that their daughter’s specialist suggested engrossing her with visual memories. “I thought, ‘I’m not going to show [Mia] an elephant in a book, I’m going to take her to see a real elephant’. And I’m going to fill her visual memory with the best, most beautiful, images I can,” Edith told.

They planned to begin their journey in July 2020 with Russia and China but due to the pandemic and travel restrictions, they postponed their trip to March. So far they have visited Namibia, Tanzania, Turkey, Mongolia and Indonesia.

The parents are educating their children about the disease. Mia who is 12 now has known about her condition since she was seven. Colin and Laurent have found out about it recently and for Leo, the genetic condition was “always a fact of life.”

The family has been documenting their travel on social media. Both the parents told the news portal that the children know about their diagnosis but they are just focused on living in the moment and “putting their energy into positive things.” The couple has been homeschooling their children and is planning to return home to Quebec next year in March.

