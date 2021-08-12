Canadian Girl Ends Up in Hospital After Having Allergic Reaction to Hair Dye

Hair colouring has become a fashion these days. A lot of girls change their original hair colour and look beautiful in it. However, after listening to the story of a 23-year-old girl named Shaylene Gartly, you will think twice before going to get your hair dyed.

Shaylene works as a receptionist and she did not even think that getting her hair dyed would become such a horrible experience for her.

She dyed her hair to look even more beautiful than before but it actually landed her up in a hospital. The reaction of the dye was so strong that it became difficult to even recognize the girl’s face. This incident has been reported from Ontario, Canada. Shaylene was very happy after getting her hair dyed. She really liked it but as soon as she reached home, she experienced a lot of itching in her head and the next day her head and face got swollen like a balloon. Her friends thought that she was using some filter and looked like an alien. She immediately went to the hospital and her treatment started. In order to recover soon she had to cut her hair.

Her face, head and neck got swollen and she could not open her left eye at all. She said that she had to keep an icepack on her head every night for one week in order to reduce pain. She came to know about her allergy to the chemical PPD (paraphenylene diamine) commonly used in hair dye. She had to go through the pain due to the allergy. After this incident Shaylene took to social media to inform people to be very careful while getting a hair dye. However, she said that she would not have been in this condition if she would have got a patch test done.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here