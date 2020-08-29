Canadian Girl Makes PPT Presentation to Convince Parents for Pet Cat, Microsoft Impressed

Ever wanted to get a pet but couldn't because your parents wouldn't allow it? Well, you can take a tip or two from this girl, who made a whole PowerPoint presentation and added valuable arguments to make her parents realize the pros of adopting a pet cat.

While convincing parents to get a pet has always been a tough one, this Canadian girl’s efforts to make a detailed PPT presentation in order to convince them are being appreciated widely on social media. Not just her parents, the PPT presentation had all of Twitter convinced.

The PPT presentation was shared on Twitter by the child's father Christopher Doyle who shared some of the slides made by his daughter. “Our daughter made a PowerPoint,” he wrote.

Our daughter made a PowerPoint. 🐱 😂 pic.twitter.com/yCOG7QHXmX — Christopher Doyle (@chrisdoyle) August 25, 2020

Doyle revealed that ever since she got to know about the overwhelming support from netizens, she texted him, “Can’t believe all of Twitter is on my side”.

She is enjoying this a bit too much pic.twitter.com/uonWZE1Wu8 — Christopher Doyle (@chrisdoyle) August 25, 2020

And it was. In fact, even Microsoft responded to the PPT, calling it a very "compelling" presentation indeed.

A very compelling presentation! She has us convinced 😸 — Microsoft Store (@MicrosoftStore) August 25, 2020

Netizens expressed their opinion, sharing why getting a pet cat is a smart choice. Check it out:

Get a Litter Robot after the first year. you can get them on a really good deal around Christmas and even refurbished ones with a damn good warranty. I own two cats and it absolutely changed my life. — ☕ (@coffeeandrepeat) August 27, 2020

😷😷😷pls don't break her sweet lil heart💔😍P.S: we're with you, girl🙋Here are mine, Minet-KiKi (8 m.o) 🐈 and Goose-Flerken (+1 y.o) 🐈 pic.twitter.com/9BWDBHdvLa — Manassé Chuck Talboth (@Chuck_Tbth) August 26, 2020

Plus, cats are great for teaching diversity. Black cats are always the last to be adopted because they're considered unlucky. When she goes back to school, she can help teach her classmates about how that's not true and that they are easy to photograph! Observe: pic.twitter.com/VRKcr6CnEg — Jennifer Layn (@psychoinsomniat) August 25, 2020

May i recommend a Devon Rex? Hypoallergenic, does not shed hair, very gentle and social. pic.twitter.com/ujjzOIEYpp — bex (@abexell) August 26, 2020

We decided to get a kitten when the pandemic hit. I think pets are the new vacation. Ours is hypoallergenic and doesn’t shed. Yes, there are such cats out there! Please get her one! This is our kitten Kimchee when we got him and what he looks like now. pic.twitter.com/0sWixahMms — Salma Rehman-Kotschorek🇨🇦😷 (@Salma_RK3) August 26, 2020

In recent years, slideshows have become a common form of presentation on social media platforms such as Instagram. Looks like the little girl is already on her way to making 'compelling' arguments using the PPT.