2-MIN READ

Canadian Girl Makes PPT Presentation to Convince Parents for Pet Cat, Microsoft Impressed

A little girl from Canada had the most 'compelling' proposition for her parents | Image credit: Twitter

Even Microsoft responded to the PPT, calling it a very "compelling" presentation indeed.

Ever wanted to get a pet but couldn't because your parents wouldn't allow it? Well, you can take a tip or two from this girl, who made a whole PowerPoint presentation and added valuable arguments to make her parents realize the pros of adopting a pet cat.

While convincing parents to get a pet has always been a tough one, this Canadian girl’s efforts to make a detailed PPT presentation in order to convince them are being appreciated widely on social media. Not just her parents, the PPT presentation had all of Twitter convinced.

The PPT presentation was shared on Twitter by the child's father Christopher Doyle who shared some of the slides made by his daughter. “Our daughter made a PowerPoint,” he wrote.

Doyle revealed that ever since she got to know about the overwhelming support from netizens, she texted him, “Can’t believe all of Twitter is on my side”.

And it was. In fact, even Microsoft responded to the PPT, calling it a very "compelling" presentation indeed.

Netizens expressed their opinion, sharing why getting a pet cat is a smart choice. Check it out:

In recent years, slideshows have become a common form of presentation on social media platforms such as Instagram. Looks like the little girl is already on her way to making 'compelling' arguments using the PPT.

