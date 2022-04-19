Canadian Health Agency Faces Backlash After Tweeting Porn Link Instead of Covid Data

In an embarrassing incident, the Ministry of Health and Social Services of Quebec, Canada was forced to apologise after it tweeted a link to a Pornhub foot-fetish video instead of the latest COVID-19 figures. After making the hilarious faux pas in front of 100,000 followers on April 14, the ministry took half an hour to remove the X-rated link, as per a Daily Star report. And reportedly, the link took the Twitter users to a video titled ‘Femdom (female domination) foot worship’. Later, the health ministry apologised while tweeting and said, “Due to a situation beyond our control, a link with inappropriate content was posted on our Twitter account. We are looking for the causes. We are sorry for the inconvenience.” Despite their correction of the error, and deleting the tweet, 30 minutes were more than enough for the users to acknowledge it and take a screenshot of the same, as several users flocked to mock the ministry over the scandal.

En raison d’une situation hors de notre contrôle, un lien avec du contenu inapproprié a été publié sur notre compte Twitter. Nous en cherchons les causes. Nous sommes désolés des inconvénients. — Santé Québec (@sante_qc) April 14, 2022

One Twitter user jumped on the opportunity to poke fun at the government, and wrote, “Free porn brought to you by your government.” Another Twitter user wrote, “Now that’s the Covid information we’ve all been looking for!” A third user jokingly wrote, “We should also be hesitant to click any further links provided by the Quebec Ministry of Health.” While mocking the ministry that it should be easy to find the responsible person, a fourth user wrote, “Obviously ministry officials have time to waste on sites containing inappropriate content, do not look for the causes but rather the individual. A clue some tissues on his desk.”

Meanwhile, the correct link, later posted on their official Twitter account, took followers to a web page wherein the latest COVID-19 stats of Quebec was displayed. The official government site revealed that the Canadian province has seen 3,190 new infections and 26 fresh fatalities on April 14. On the same day, Quebec reported 94 new hospitalisations and 13 more people brought to intensive care. On April 14, around 46,057 were vaccinated on the day taking the total of one jab to 85.7 per cent.

