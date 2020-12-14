Canadian Man Gets Identical Tattoo to Match His Son's Birthmark, Viral Photo is Melting Internet

A father sat under the needle for 30 hours so that he could get the tattoo of his son’s birthmark. The father from Alberta’s Stony Plain, Derek Prue Sr did this after he noticed that his son refused to take his shirt off in the swimming pool. His son Derek Jr has a large birthmark on his chest.

Derek says that his son was proud of his birthmark but then he started to observe that the 8-year-old kid was trying to hide it. In order to ensure that his son was not the only one who had the birthmark, the father got a tattoo of the same, reported Daily Mail.

The dad secretly went to the tattoo artist Juicy Quill Tattoo for nine sessions in order to get this tattoo, which resembled his son’s birthmark.

Derek said that when he went for the first sitting, he assumed that the tattoo was done because he was getting tattooed for four hours. However, when he asked the tattoo artist if his birthmark tattoo was done, the artist told him that he has only done the outline so far.

In order to reduce the pain, Derek was given numbing treatment multiple times. The treatment had to be given because of the size and position of the tattoo. Tony Gibert, the artist who made the tattoo on Derek, said, “That area of the body, the ribs, the pec area, have just very sensitive nerve endings.”

The father of the 8-year-old was frozen multiple times to help him with the pain. Derek revealed his tattoo to son Derek Jr when the two of them went to a swimming pool. He took off his shirt and showed the tattoo to his son who described it as ‘cool.’

The son finally took his shirt off and played in the pool. He also explained that others around him don’t make fun of it but they do ask questions about the birthmark. The son said that he explains to other boys that it is a big brown mark that came with him when he was a little boy.

The tattoo studio shared the story of the father-son duo. They went to the studio on December 9 so that Tony could compare his work to that of the original birthmark. As per the report, mother of Derek Jr, Hope Marie also thanked the tattoo artist for his work.