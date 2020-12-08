Canadian Man Goes an Extra Mile, Drives 1600 km to Reunite US Woman With Her Husband

A man from Canada volunteered to drive a woman, her kids and pets more than a 1,000 miles to reunite them with her husband in Alaska. The heartwarming goodness is winning hearts online as soon as it was shared on the internet.

As per reports, Lynn Marchessault, her 13-year-old son Payton, 10-year-old daughter Rebecca, two elderly dogs and a cat were supposed to reunite with Lynn’s husband in Alaska. Lynn's husband who is a staff sergeant in the US Army was stationed at Fort Wainwright in Fairbanks and hence the trip.

While they were all set to travel across Georgia in a proper vehicle and the entire trip planned out, things went for a toss until a good old Canadian man offered help. As per the media reports, Lynn had rented a trailer from U-HAul to carry the belongings and bought a 4 x 4 truck that could withstand Alaska winters.

While her plan was for September, the pandemic postponed her schedule. Her travel documents were checked and she was asked to make only necessary stops on the way. Also, as Canada had imposed restrictions on the foreign people entering the country to reach Alaska, she had only 5 days to cross the American border in Alaska.

Things seemed good at the start of the November trip. The children behaved as they had their electronic gadgets and the pets were not taking much of an offence either. But the trouble began when the Alaskan cold set in. Lynn did not have much experience with such harsh weather and above that her tyres started losing traction. Things seemed tough when her window cleaning fluid was over and her windows were not clear enough for her to see and drive in these rough conditions.

Lynn understood the gravity of the situation and broke down in front of a gas station. A woman soon saw her and asked what was the matter. When Lynn told her about the tires, the woman sadly confirmed that these were summer tires. She further helped the family to drive to a tyre shop to get the tires changed but Lynn had had enough by this point and refused to get back on the road.

The mother of two booked a motel and told her husband that she was ready to be escorted out of Canada through the border patrol as she was not driving again. However, their story spread around and a Facebook post was updated asking for volunteers who know the terrain and would be willing to drive them across.

Here enters Gary Bath, a ranger by profession, who saw the post and decided to help. Gary and his wife met with the Marchessaults and then drove them to the border where the husband was elated to be reunited with his family.