Canadian Man Receives Hair Cream after 8 Years from Placing Its Order in 2012

In the generation of same-day delivery services, a Toronto man received a package which he ordered eight years ago. The incident happened with Elliot Berinstein, a doctor in Canada, who was surprised to have found a parcel outside his door on May 6. Berinstein was more than surprised to receive it as he didn’t place any order in recent days.

The package sent by Well.ca contained a hair cream which was originally ordered eight years ago. It was eventually delivered to Berinstein by Canada Post.

Sharing a picture of the original receipt, which mentions the order date to be August 1, 2012, Berinstein took to Reddit to reveal the incident to others.

He wrote, “So I received a package from well.ca last week and was very confused since I did not order anything from them. Upon opening the package I realized it was a tube of Brylcream I ordered in 2012. The contents of the tube is yellow and I'm pretty sure it is supposed to be white.”

He also mentioned that to make up for the late delivery, the product company Well has sent him some gifts. However, they chose to post it to him via Purolator instead of Canada Post.

Talking to CTVNews.ca, the doctor revealed that he initially tried to get in touch with both Well and Canada Post to inquire about his product. However, since it cost him just $5 (approx. Rs 378), he didn’t bother to find out what caused the delay in the delivery.





Meanwhile, in their response to CTVNews.ca’s mail, the Canada post mentioned, “This is certainly a unique situation and we can only speculate at this point as to what may have happened”.