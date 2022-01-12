Canadian Minister Slammed Over Tweet on Wife Shoveling Snow after 12-hour Hospital Shift

A Canadian minister drew scorns from netizens on social media after he uploaded a picture of his healthcare worker wife shovelling snow after completing a 12-hour night shift. Jon Reyes, Minister of Economic Development and Jobs, Manitoba province, shared a picture of his wife on Twitter with intentions to laud her efforts for having the energy to shovel snow after a tiring shift at the hospital. However, events took a wrong turn as the tweet sparked contention from various users.

The picture showed his wife with a shovel in the driveway and was coupled with the caption that read, “Even after a 12-hour night shift at the hospital last night, my wife still has the energy to shovel the driveway. God bless her and all our frontliners. Time to make her some breakfast.”

Even after a 12 hour night shift at the hospital last night, my wife still has the energy to shovel the driveway. God bless her and all our frontliners. Time to make her some breakfast. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/91vahySLqO— Jon Reyes (@jonreyes204) January 8, 2022

Since being shared, the tweet garnered almost 46,000 likes and split the internet. On one hand, people abhorred the fact that Reyes couldn’t help her wife or pay someone to do the job, while others found nothing misfitting in the picture and defended the minister. The Twitter thread looked nothing less than a debate forum with “equality” as the agenda under discussion.

One user wrote how Reyes was trying to appreciate his wife and that people are having a hard time seeing things behind the scenes.

Whoa! Whoa! People. Relax!! We have no clue what is going on behind the scenes here. This man is actually appreciating his amazing wife and showing it to the world. Do any of you actually know if he didn’t then go out and take over?— Jay Strikwerda (@JayStrikwerda) January 9, 2022

This user spewed fiery questions at Reyes and asked “what was wrong” with him.

Why didn't YOU do it? And if you legitimately cannot for some reason, why don't you pay someone to do it for you so she can come home to a clean driveway and go straight to bed? What is wrong with you?— THEE Virago-a-go-go 22 Skidoo🎆🖖🏻🍩♓🐟🐇💛😷🕎🐊 (@ViragoX) January 9, 2022

Another user used ‘equality’ to defend his argument, and subsequently, Reyes.

Iam confused what is wrong with this tweet, this is equality, can’t pick and choose how to define it, yet we still complain. If this was 1970 ya I could see an uproar but it’s 2022… come on people!! And if roles were reversed nobody would care.— vishal (@visreddy13) January 10, 2022

One user shared a screengrab of Reyes’ tweet from late last night when he was watching a tennis game and asked if he couldn’t shovel last night instead of watching the game.

You're telling me you couldn't have shovelled before going to bed after staying up to watch TENNIS? (1:44AM - wife shoveling is at 7am ish) pic.twitter.com/TrMF4qqksM— withsilverwings (@wsilverwings2) January 9, 2022

After the tweet surprisingly gained traction, Reyes’ wife, Cynthia, shared this tweet, which the minister retweeted.

All I wanted to do was shovel! 🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/dlGyMnZV0r— Cynthia B Reyes (@CynBReyes204) January 9, 2022

In a statement to CBC News, Reyes said, “My wife is amazing, both at home and at work. I love her very much. I am happy that she is getting the worldwide recognition she deserves, and it serves as a reminder to everyone – especially me – that we can never do enough to show our gratitude to healthcare workers.”

The minister’s wife also posted a long clarification on Facebook, explaining the situation, and defending her husband.

Cynthia said that she feels shovelling snow is a great way to unwind after a 12-hour shift at the hospital. Making light of the situation, she summarised her post saying, “I just wanted to shovel.”

