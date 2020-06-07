Canadian Pilot Takes Unique Path to Draw 'Raised Fist' in Sky to Honour George Floyd

The killing of George Floyd has seen mass protests from across the globe, where people from different walks of life have taken to the streets to raise voice against racial injustice and heavy-handed police tactics. Now, a pilot has taken to the skies to lend his support to the cause.

Dimitri Neonakis, a pilot from Canada, on Thursday, flew his aircraft through a very specific path, outlining a raised fist, which is symbolic of the 'Black Lives Matter' movement.

While flying a 330 nautical mile flight in Nova Scotia for two and a half hours, Dimitri Neonakis remembered "the words of George Floyd ‘I can’t Breath’ a few times."

Taking to social media he said, "I see a World of one race in multi colours - this is the World I see, and this is my message!! End Racism."

Neonakis shared the pattern of the flight path on Facebook and said, "for George."

Flight tracking website, Flight Aware too took to Twitter to share the image of the pattern and said, "HAPPENING NOW In the skies over Halifax, Canada."

A few days back, another viral video showed a young African-American demonstrator at Merrick shouting, "No justice, no peace" with an aggrieved face. At a point, the girl also folds her arms to apparently show her strength and power, as she continues to raise her voice as she walks.