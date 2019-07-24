Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
2-min read

Canadian Police Blame ‘Automatic Setting’ For Cat-filtered Facebook Presser on Double Murder

Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer, Sergeant Janelle Shoihet, was seen by Facebook users with whiskers and pink ears superimposed on her face as she briefed media persons about double murders.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 24, 2019, 11:15 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Canadian Police Blame ‘Automatic Setting’ For Cat-filtered Facebook Presser on Double Murder
Image tweeted by @tylerrdawson.
Loading...

Police in Canada has apologized for the inadvertent use of a “cat filter” during a live-streamed press conference on a double murder case, blaming an “automatic setting” for the gaffe.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer, Sergeant Janelle Shoihet, was seen by Facebook users with whiskers and pink ears superimposed on her face as she briefed media persons about the murders of a US woman Chynna Deese and her Australian boyfriend Lucas Fowler.

The couple was found dead on a remote highway earlier this week. Several Twitter users posted screenshots of the gaffe on Twitter, slamming the Canadian police for being "insensitive" towards the families of the victims.

After deleting the live-streaming post from its Facebook page, the force later issued an apology and attributed the mistake to “technical difficulties.”

Tweeting about the incident, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said: "Yes we are aware and addressing it as it's an automatic setting. Thank you, we will rectify and issue a video shortly".

But many Twitter users did not buy the explanation, questioning the rationale behind using the cat filter as an automatic setting.

Last month, a Pakistani provincial minister’s press conference turned into a farce when the accidental use of a cat filter gave him feline features.

Shaukat Yousafzai was later quoted as saying that the "mistake" should not be taken "so seriously".

The 'cat filter' is a popular online tool that allows users of social media sites and apps to superimpose feline features on their faces.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram