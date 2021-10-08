Canadian Scientists Find New Species of Killer Whales That Hunt Large Sea Mammals

Researchers at the University of British Columbia in Canada have discovered a new population of killer whales that prey on large sea mammals like the grey whale calves. While killers whales are usually not known for living on the coast of the ocean, the findings discovered a group of outer coast transient whales on the west coast of the USA and Canada. A total of 155 transient whale encounters happened between the coasts of Oregon and central California, 26 of which were spotted near Vancouver land, reported hakaimagazine.com.

Speaking on the findings, the research’s lead author Josh D. McInnes said that killer whales generally prefer deep waters, so, they were found offshore near canyon systems which are considered to be a very productive area. The canyon systems have a lot of nutrient upwelling and attract a lot of other marine creatures as well.

The research team analysed over 100,000 photos of killer whales taken off the United States west coast asserting where each animal was seen and in whose company. The coastal and outer coast whales were earlier considered to belong to the same Bigg’s killer whales that preyed on smaller mammals like porpoises and harbour seals. However, the findings indicated that there are likely more branches on the killer whale family tree than previously thought

The new group of whales targets elephant seals, grey whale calves and oceanic elephants.

The researchers also discovered an unknown group of killer whales in the far-out Pacific Ocean that fed on sharks. While it had some similarities with transients, the researchers had no idea about who they exactly were.

The study also pointed out the difference between the vocal dialects of the outer coast whales from the one used by transient whales to communicated with other transient groups of the coast of the Pacific Northwest.

McInnes said that the latest findings were a big development as there has been a lot of information missing about some of these animals. He added that findings will serve as a base for his team’s future research and it’s just the first chapter of greater research.

