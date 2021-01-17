Canadian Vice Principal Wins Hearts for Writing Letter to Tooth Fairy after Kid Loses Tooth in School

Much like Santa Claus, the 'Tooth Fairy' is an important fictional character in the lives of children in Western countries or cultures. Putting one's milk teeth under the pillow after losing it for the Tooth Fairy to take and in return give the kid a gift has almost become a right of passage for children.

So when a young student by the name of Gavin studying at Hart Highlands Elementary School in the British Columbia province of Canada lost his tooth in the classroom during school hours, he was bereft.

The incident occurred right before lunch time and Gavin was inconsolable at having missed the opportunity to send his tooth to the Tooth Fairy. That is when the school's Vice Principal Shandee Whitehead had a bright idea that saved the day.

Taking immediate measures to salvage the situation, Whitehead wrote an official letter to the 'Tooth Fairy' seeking payment for the lost tooth. That letter went viral on social media and netizens have hailed the commendable act of the vice principal.

In the letter addressed to the Tooth Fairy, Whitehead narrated the entire episode of how young Gavin lost his tooth and that they were unable to recover it despite a lot of effort.

She wrote that being a vice principal and a dentist by hobby, she could verify that there was surely a gap in the kid’s teeth which was not there that morning when he came in.

She demanded the tooth fairy to provide the “standard monetary exchange rate” she normally offers for a lost tooth. At the end of the letter, she even asked the tooth fairy to pay her back for the wisdom tooth she herself lost in 2000. She asserted she had bills to pay and hence wanted the payment to be made as soon as possible.

In addition to contributing to a long-term plan for ST success, cultivating leadership in others, managing PPL, data, & processes, & improving school leadership ... a VP has the duty of helping to create a positive school culture ... one that saves the day! pic.twitter.com/udZhQ19SGV — shandeemay (@shandeemay1) January 13, 2021

Posting a picture of the letter on Twitter, Whitehead wrote that in addition to the myriad academic lessons, as a vice principal her duty is to create a positive culture in school, “one that saves the day.”

The post has been liked by over hundreds of Twitter users and many of them praised the vice principals efforts. One user wrote that reading the letter made her day and that she was sure it had helped the kid too.

True connections with students. Made my day and I am sure the student as well — Shuirose Valimohamed (@shuirose) January 13, 2021

Well done! No doubt the tooth fairy appreciates your help! — Janet Whitehead (@musingsandmud) January 13, 2021

Whitehead's enthusiasm to connect with the child and not let him down won her a lot of praise on social media.